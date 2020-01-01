Imperial Metals posts Red Chris Mine production

Share this article















Imperial Metals Corp.’s [III-TSX; IPMLF-OTC] Red Chris Mine metal production for the 2020 third quarter was 22.2 million pounds copper and 18,052 ounces gold, as compared with 26.5 million pounds copper and 22,057 ounces gold produced in Q2 2020.

Imperial’s 30% portion of Red Chris Q3 production was 6.66 million pounds copper and 5,415 ounces gold. Newcrest Red Chris Mining Ltd. is operator of the Red Chris joint venture (Newcrest 70%/Imperial 30%).

The Red Chris Mine is located 80 km south of Dease Lake, northwestern British Columbia.

Metal production was lower than the prior quarter reflecting a higher proportion of lower-grade stockpile material being fed to the mill due to unseasonal rainfall. This impacted the availability of higher-grade mill feed from the pits, and resulted in lower recoveries. Lower grades and recoveries were partially offset by a 13% increase in mill throughput.

To date, Red Chris has not experienced any COVID-19 related disruptions.

Red Chris exploration update

Results from East Zone drilling continue to confirm the presence of multiple discrete high-grade pods of mineralization. Infill resource definition hole RC634 returned 514 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold and 0.77% copper from 650 metres, including 166 metres of 3.0 g/t gold and 1.5% copper from 806 metres.

Drilling during Q3 continued to confirm the footprint of the western high-grade pod, which was first intersected in RC616.

Final results for step-out hole RC625, located 100 metres south west of RC616, returned 426 metres grading 0.62 g/t gold and 0.48% copper from 640 metres, including 60 metres grading 2.2 g/t gold and 1.3% copper from 736 metres. Results continued to confirm the high-grade mineralization with RC637, located 100 metres above RC625, returning 446 metres grading 0.51 g/t gold and 0.45% copper from 618 metres, including 60 metres grading 1.5 g/t gold and 1.1% copper from 694 metres. Drilling to define the extent and continuity of this high-grade pod is continuing.

A property wide airborne electromagnetic (AEM) and gravity survey was completed. The survey aims to generate drill targets across the entire claim package.

