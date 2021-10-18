Imperial Mining drills 115.8 metres of 252 g/t Sc2O3 (scandium) at Crater Lake, Quebec

Imperial Mining Group Ltd. [IPG-TSXV; IMPNF-OTCQB] has received significant scandium and rare earth assays from summer drilling at the 100%-owned Crater Lake project over the new STG zone, 2 km south of the TG North Lobe resource located 1,080 km northeast of Quebec City, Quebec.

Assay results were returned from the known host scandium-bearing olivine ferrosyenite. A total of 23 channel samples representing a cumulative length of 23.4 metres as well as assays from a two-hole, 345-metre drill program were received.

“The summer program over the STG Zone came as little surprise and adds to the already significant scandium resource potential of the Crater Lake property,” said Peter Cashin, president and CEO. “What was particularly impressive was the strike length of the surface exposure of the new zone of at least 535 metres. Future exploration programs will be oriented to expanding the areas of known mineralization and probe new mineralized target areas.”

Highlights from the STG Zone included 115.80 metres of 252 g/t Sc 2 O 3 , including 28.10 metres of 265 g/t Sc 2 O 3 , including 22.50 metres of 276 Sc 2 O 3 . Refer to company press release for more details. STG Zone channel sampling returned 9.60 metres of 247 g/t Sc 2 O 3 in Zone 3A; 4.80 metres of 235 g/t Sc 2 O 3 in Zone 3B; 6.00 metres of 235 g/t Sc 2 O 3 in Zone 3C and 3.00 metres of 273 g/t Sc 2 O 3 in Zone 3H.

In STG Zone drilling, a two-hole drilling program for 345.1 metres was undertaken to undercut positive channel sampling and geophysical results over the new zone. The drilling was completed October 18, 2021.

In Section 300S drilling, hole CL21054 intersected a cumulative 137.5 metres of variably Sc-mineralized olivine ferrosyenite (OLFESYN) commencing at 41.0 metres in the hole. The hole undercut a previous channel sample assay of 283 g/t Sc 2 O 3 and 0.361% TREO+Y over 7.0 metres. For hole CL21055, it was planned as an undercut and to be adjacent to the area of where a 18-tonne bulk sample was collected during the summer program as well as surface channel sampling results that returned 264 g/t Sc 2 O 3 over 7.85 metres. The hole intersected non-mineralized felsic syenite. A reduction of the magnetic intensity over the drill area and the observed drill hole geology is interpreted to have resulted in the OLFESYN at surface having been dyked-out by the younger unmineralized intrusion. More drilling is planned to better understand the geology in this area.