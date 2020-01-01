Imperial Mining drills 253 g/t scandium oxide over 29.14 metres at Crater Lake, Quebec

Share this article















Imperial Mining Group Ltd. [IPG-TSXV] has received significant scandium (Sc) and rare earth element (REE) assays from its surface exploration and diamond drilling summer program completed at the Crater Lake scandium project, 1,080 km northeast of Quebec City, northeastern Quebec. The work confirmed the important economic potential of the previously defined TG Zone and has identified two, new high-potential scandium rare earth targets at STG.

Highlights

TG Zone drilling intersected intervals grading up to 253 g/t scandium oxide (Sc 2 O 3 ) over 29.14 metres, including 9.3 metres grading 299 g/t Sc 2 O 3 and 21.69 metres grading 271 g/t Sc 2 O 3 , including 9.16 metres grading 299 g/t Sc 2 O 3 .

The scandium-rich zone also contains elevated levels of total rare earth oxides plus yttrium (TREO plus Y) grading up to 0.419%.

The scandium mineralized zone is estimated to be up to 110 metres in true thickness and continues to be open at depth below 200 metres down dip and along strike.

“We are encouraged by our summer exploration results, as they confirm the strong scandium and rare earth potential of the TG and STG mineralized zones,” said Peter Cashin, Imperial’s President and CEO. “The summer results will be used to plan a winter definition drilling program on the TG Zone that will allow Imperial to report a NI 43-101-compliant resource in [the first half of] 2021.”

A program of magnetic geophysical surveys, surface geological mapping and prospecting was undertaken over previously little-explored areas on the property. The work was followed up by a small test diamond drilling program to evaluate the Sc-REE potential of these new targets as well as to undertake step-out drilling of the known TG Zone. In total, four drill holes totalling 676 metres were completed.

A prospecting and mapping program over unexplored parts of the property involving 38.2 km of reconnaissance traverses was also completed.

Crater Lake is the only known significant primary bedrock resource of scandium in North America.

