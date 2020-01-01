Indigo Exploration begins fieldwork in Mali, West Africa

23 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Indigo Exploration Inc.’s [IXI-TSXV; INE-FSE] crews are now in the field at the Djimbala Permit located in southern Mali, West Africa, 220 km south of the capital of Bamako. The Phase 1 program will consist of 623 auger drill holes focused on the two highest priority targets, Djilefing and Forela, with the aim to prioritize targets prior to a Phase 2 air core (AC) drilling program.

The Djilefing target covers 2.5 km by 2 km of artisanal workings that indicate at least three, northerly to northeast-oriented trends of gold mineralization. Some 300 metres north of the permit, along a northerly extension of the Djilefing target, previous drill holes returned 2.59 g/t gold over 6 metres. As well, the 1.5-km long, north-trending Forela target area, also aligns with drilling 300 metres north of the Djimbala Permit that returned drill intercepts of 12.65 g/t gold over 3 metres, 6.11 g/t gold over 5 metres, 5.53 g/t gold over 3 metres and 4.75 g/t gold over 6 metres.

The Djimbala Permit is situated in the Yanfolila Gold Belt and is surrounded by a significant number of gold deposits, mines and prospecting permits. The Djimbala Permit lies immediately east of the Hummingbird Resources 0.7-million-ounce Komana gold mine, 21 km north, along strike, of the Kodieran gold mine and 28 km north, along strike, from Endeavour’s high-grade 3.3-million-ounce Kalana Project. The company has an option to earn 100% interest in Djimbala from Desert Gold Ventures Inc. [DAU-TSXV].

Paul Cowley, President and CEO, stated: “We are keen to be on site at Djimbala advancing the targets there, with results to be available in the New Year. The permit is well positioned in a productive gold mining district of Mali.”


Share this article

More Stories

Surge Copper Signs Option Agreement to Acquire a 70% Interest in the Berg Copper Project From Centerra Gold Inc

6 hours ago Resource World

New Found drills 45.3 g/t gold over 13.1 metres at Queensway, shares up

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Aya digs up 4 metres of 9,346 g/t silver in Morocco

23 hours ago Resource World

Great Panther releases Brazil gold update

23 hours ago Resource World

British Columbia: still prospective after all these years

24 hours ago Resource World

A.I.S. Resources Signs Kirkland Fosterville Contract Senior Exploration Geologist Denis Walsh to the Full-Time Position of Chief Geologist

2 days ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Surge Copper Signs Option Agreement to Acquire a 70% Interest in the Berg Copper Project From Centerra Gold Inc

6 hours ago Resource World

New Found drills 45.3 g/t gold over 13.1 metres at Queensway, shares up

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Indigo Exploration begins fieldwork in Mali, West Africa

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Aya digs up 4 metres of 9,346 g/t silver in Morocco

23 hours ago Resource World

Great Panther releases Brazil gold update

23 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.