Indigo Exploration begins fieldwork in Mali, West Africa

Indigo Exploration Inc.’s [IXI-TSXV; INE-FSE] crews are now in the field at the Djimbala Permit located in southern Mali, West Africa, 220 km south of the capital of Bamako. The Phase 1 program will consist of 623 auger drill holes focused on the two highest priority targets, Djilefing and Forela, with the aim to prioritize targets prior to a Phase 2 air core (AC) drilling program.

The Djilefing target covers 2.5 km by 2 km of artisanal workings that indicate at least three, northerly to northeast-oriented trends of gold mineralization. Some 300 metres north of the permit, along a northerly extension of the Djilefing target, previous drill holes returned 2.59 g/t gold over 6 metres. As well, the 1.5-km long, north-trending Forela target area, also aligns with drilling 300 metres north of the Djimbala Permit that returned drill intercepts of 12.65 g/t gold over 3 metres, 6.11 g/t gold over 5 metres, 5.53 g/t gold over 3 metres and 4.75 g/t gold over 6 metres.

The Djimbala Permit is situated in the Yanfolila Gold Belt and is surrounded by a significant number of gold deposits, mines and prospecting permits. The Djimbala Permit lies immediately east of the Hummingbird Resources 0.7-million-ounce Komana gold mine, 21 km north, along strike, of the Kodieran gold mine and 28 km north, along strike, from Endeavour’s high-grade 3.3-million-ounce Kalana Project. The company has an option to earn 100% interest in Djimbala from Desert Gold Ventures Inc. [DAU-TSXV].

Paul Cowley, President and CEO, stated: “We are keen to be on site at Djimbala advancing the targets there, with results to be available in the New Year. The permit is well positioned in a productive gold mining district of Mali.”

