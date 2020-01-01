Integra drills 92.66 metres of 3.36 g/t AuEq at Florida Mountain, Idaho

Share this article















Integra Resources Corp. [ITR-TSXV; ITRG-NYSE American] reported multiple high-grade drill results from the Florida Mountain deposit as well as long widths of mineralization within the existing resource envelope at Florida Mountain that exceed the current grade of the resource estimate. Florida Mountain is 150 km southwest of Boise, Idaho.

George Salamis, president and CEO, commented: “Yet again, we are pleased to report more high-grade gold and silver at Florida Mountain. Drilling at Florida Mountain continues to demonstrate both the high-grade resource potential below the existing resource estimate as well as further in-pit high-grade optimization potential within the 2019 resource pit shell.

“Long runs of high-grade within the bulk-tonnage resource, as demonstrated today in drill hole FME-21-115, suggest further optimization of the bulk-tonnage resource is possible. In addition, the company continues to test the high-grade vein system at depth below Florida Mountain with 10 intercepts reported today from three of the main vein structures. These high-grade intercepts provide further support in the evaluation of a potential high-grade, underground exploration program at Florida Mountain in the future,” he noted.

“Delineation of prospective high-grade resources at depth at Florida Mountain and the transition of these high-grade resources to a future mine plan, subject to further studies, could add to the already strong project economics demonstrated in past studies regarding open-pit mining of bulk-tonnage, low-grade gold and silver,” Salamis added.

Drill results from the Florida Mountain Deposit include hole FME-21-115 that returned 3.15 g/t gold and 16.63 g/t silver (3.36 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq)) over 92.66 metres, Including 68.88 g/t gold and 135.00 g/t silver (70.62 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 metres, including 23.25 g/t gold and 70.04 g/t silver (24.15 g/t AuEq) over 7.01 metrres, including 67.16 g/t gold and 208.00 g/t silver (69.84 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 metres, including 28.44 g/t gold and 40.14 g/t silver (28.96 g/t AuEq) over 1.22 metres.

Hole FME-21-119 returned 3.06 g/t gold and 24.70 silver (3.37 g/t AuEq) over 10.52 metres, including 22.67 g/t gold and 186.00 g/t silver (25.06 g/t AuEq) over 1.22 metres. Hole FME-21-119 returned 0.87 g/t gold and 24.64 g/t silver (1.18 g/t AuEq) over 43.59 metres, including 5.25 g/t gold and 341.00 g/t silver (9.64 g/t AuEq) over 0.61 metres.

Hole FME-21-117 returned 0.80 g/t gold and 68.77 g/t silver (1.69 g/t AuEq) over 22.86 metres. Hole FME-21-125 returned 1.07 g/t gold and 8.15 g/t silver (1.18 g/t AuEq) over 44.81 metres, including 3.95 g/t gold and 20.02 g/t silver (4.21 g/t AuEq) over 10.82 metres, including 22.46 g/t gold and 22.42 g/t silver (22.75 g/t AuEq) over 0.91 metres.

Hole FME-21-122 returned 0.93 g/t gold and 8.77 g/t silver (1.04 g/t AuEq) over 95.71 metres. Hole FME-21-127 returned 0.79 g/t gold and 18.51 g/t silver (1.03 g/t AuEq) over 98.45 mteres, including 2.20 g/t gold and 35.57 g/t silver (2.65 g/t AuEq) over 21.33 metres, including 4.86 g/t gold and 338.00 g/t silver (9.21 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 metres.

To date in 2021, the company has drilled 16,825 metres at Florida Mountain. The intercepts reported here through the Trade Dollar and Alpine Veins continue to demonstrate the continuity of high-grade in the deeper portions of these veins. In most instances the higher-grade intervals from these holes were rushed at the assay labs and were reported previously.

Integra has now intercepted 103 drill hits over 4.0 g/t AuEq with a minimum width of 1.52 metres at Florida Mountain.

The company is of the belief that at some stage in the future, a transition to high-grade underground exploration could provide immense benefits to the overall economics of the project.

Integra has completed its drill program at War Eagle and currently has one drill rig in operation at the DeLamar project testing the high-grade target below Florida Mountain. The prefeasibility study for the DeLamar project is on schedule to be completed in Q4 2021.

