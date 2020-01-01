Integra drills2.37 g/t AuEq over 90.98 metres at DeLamar, Idaho

Share this article

Integra Resources Corp. [ITR-TSXV; ITRG-NYSE American] reported drill results from the 2021 Florida Mountain drill program at the 100%-owned DeLamar project 160 km from Boise, Idaho, which continue to demonstrate the potential for a high-grade resource below the existing Florida Mountain deposit.

Integra received positive approval from the United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management through an Environmental Assessment authorizing an underground development and exploration drill program to be conducted at the company’s discretion, further underscoring interest to support responsible mineral development at the DeLamar Project

Drill result highlights from Florida Mountain include hole FME-21-130 that returned 1.79 g/t gold and 45.17 g/t silver (2.37 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) over 90.98 metres, including 0.15 g/t gold and 155.52 g/t silver (2.16 g/t AuEq) over 6.25 metres, including 9.32 g/t gold and 174.41 g/t silver (11.57 g/t AuEq) over 12.65 metres, including 1.86 g/t gold and 18.84 g/t silver (2.10 g/t AuEq) over 15.55 metres.

Hole FME-21-134 returned 1.65 g/t gold and 14.24 silver (1.83 g/t AuEq) over 97.54 metres, including 0.40 g/t gold and 57.88 g/t silver (1.14 g/t AuEq) over 7.01 metres, including 6.66 g/t gold and 21.11 g/t silver (6.93 g/t AuEq) over 21.64 metres, including 74.90 g/t gold and 175.00 g/t silver (77.15 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 metres.

FME-21-135 returned 2.81 g/t gold and 444.00 g/t silver (8.52 g/t AuEq) over 1.83 metres. Hole FME-21-136 returned 1.07 g/t gold and 174.11 g/t silver (3.31 g/t AuEq) over 10.97 metres, including 2.91 g/t gold and 445.19 g/t silver (8.64 g/t AuEq) over 2.59 metres.

As discussed in the company’s recent Pre-feasibility Study and subject to future studies and drilling, the company’s 110 high-grade intercepts largely from outside the Florida Mountain resource envelope, could positively impact the already robust economics of the project.

Integra President and CEO, George Salamis, said, “The Company is excited that the team at the BLM, working alongside our environmental permitting staff in Boise, Idaho, granted Integra the approval through an EA authorizing an underground development and exploration drill program at Florida Mountain. We are obviously very pleased with this news which we view as a positive endorsement for responsible resource development and exploration at the DeLamar Project. The company will engage third-party contractors to create a plan to potentially develop, at the Company’s discretion, underground access at Florida Mountain to pursue an underground exploration drill program.

“An underground exploration drill program, subject to the outcome of on-going studies, would allow the Company to drill the existing high-grade gold-silver structures far more efficiently on tighter drill spacings and with less drill meters than that which could be accomplished from surface drilling alone. Other potential operating efficiencies include the ability to work in all seasons at Florida Mountain, from underground drill stations, as well as to conduct limited bulk sampling on high grade gold-silver mineralization.

The proposed project would include the construction of an underground portal pad in the historic mining area of Blue Gulch, exploration drifting into Florida Mountain, the establishment of drill stations perpendicular to the veins and an underground exploration drill plan.

Integra has one drill rig in operation at Sullivan Gulch testing the extensions of the Sullivan Gulch target while providing crucial data for further Albion test work.

