Interra Copper completes initial drill program at Thane property, B.C.

Interra Copper Corp. [IMCX-CSE; IMIMF-OTCQB; 3MX-FSE] has completed its maiden diamond drilling program on its 206 km2 Thane property in north-central British Columbia on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene first nations. The program comprised a total of 2,774 metres in 12 holes.

The company expanded its planned program targeting cathedral zone by four additional holes, two of which were drilled into the Pinnacle Zone, a structurally controlled quartz vein system similar to high grade gold/silver veins often associated with the periphery of porphyry copper systems. Pinnacle Zone is located just north of the main Cathedral Area.

Initial logging in cores from the Cathedral Zone demonstrate strong geological, structural features along with associated periphery mineralization and alteration consistent with an alkalic porphyry deposit model, as seen in the surface geochemistry work.

With 2021 drilling completed, Interra continues its exploration program through September which is aimed at increasing understanding of the Cathedral Zone and the role of structure in the formation and deformation of the mineralized sections of intrusive host monzodiorite, diorite and syenite rocks.

Exploration is following up the encouraging drill results at the Pinnacle Zone which supports the additional geophysical and geochemical survey lines that have been established to trace this mineralized system along strike and up section.

Induced polarization, magnetics, geochemistry and geological surveying at the Gail Showing has commenced with the expectation of generating further drill targets for the 2022 season.

Jason Nickel, CEO, stated: “We are pleased to have been able to undertake the extra drilling, which yielded further results in the Cathedral Zone and tested the gold-rich Pinnacle Zone, this season. We are eager to receive assay results for cathedral holes as well as from the arsenic-supported breccia zones observed in pinnacle drill cores from the main structure and the hanging wall veins and stringers.”

Historical surface sampling at the Pinnacle Zone has returned up to 20 g/t gold, and averaged 6.1 g/t gold in quartz veins. Core logging and sampling will continue while geological mapping and prospecting continue on the Thane property. Interra anticipates all core samples will be submitted to ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver by the end of September.

The Thane property is located in the Quesnel Terrane midway between the former open pit Kemess Mine and the currently operating open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the Cathedral Area on which exploration is currently focused.

