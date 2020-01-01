Irving Resources drills 9.88 g/t AuEq over 9.9 metres at Omu, Japan

Share this article

Irving Resources Inc. [IRV-CSE; IRVRF-OTCQX] reported diamond drilling has encountered high-grade vein intercepts and assays confirm the presence of an extensive lower mineralized system at the Omui mine site, part of Irving Resources Inc.’s 100%-controlled Omu gold-silver vein project, Hokkaido, Japan.

A summary of high-grade vein intercepts and Lower Mineralized System at the Omui Mine Site include significant vein intercepts from the West Honpi extension. Drill hole 21OMI-001 returned 10.41g/t gold and 13.48 g/t silver (10.58 g/t AuEq – silver equivalent) over 3.80 metres within 7.30 g/t gold and 10.15 g/t silver (7.43 g/t AuEq) over 7.05 metres within 5.59 g/t gold and 8.25 g/t silver (5.70 g/t AuEq) over 10.20 metres.

Hole 21OMI-002 returned 15.92 g/t Au and 25.50 g/t Ag (16.24 g/t AuEq) over 3.95 metres and 10.86 g/t Au and 8.44 g/t Ag (10.97 g/t AuEq) over 2.36 metres within 11.19 g/t Au and 15.51 g/t Ag (11.38 g/t AuEq) over 8.55 metres within 9.70 g/t Au and 13.98 g/t Ag (9.88 g/t AuEq) over 9.90 metres.

The West Honpi intercepts presented above are situated approximately 45 metres west of the collapsed workings of historic Honpi (’main vein’ in Japanese) and clearly indicate this important vein is open along strike to the west as well as to depth. True width is estimated at between 7.6 and 7.8 metres in this near surface location, an attractive target when considering Irving is seeking precious metal-rich silica flux material. The weighted average grade of these two intercepts, located a few metres apart, is 7.61 g/t gold and 11.07 g/t silver (7.74 g/t AuEq) over 7.7 metres.

Layers of sinter in hole 21OMI-002 contain significant gold and silver, a strong indication this is a fertile hot spring system. Individual sample intervals assay as high as 3.55 g/t gold and 565 g/t silver. Irving believes that the structure that hosts Honpi was a feeder for this lower hot spring system, one that is capable of hosting significant high-grade Au-Ag veins. Drill testing this area is a high priority.

The company’s 2022 diamond drill campaign has recently began. Three holes have been designed as an immediate test of this deep system. Hole 22OMI-001, a NNE-directed hole collared approximately 360m SSW of holes 21OMI-001 and 21OMI-002 is currently at a depth of approximately 335 metres and has encountered multiple mineralized veins between 270 metres and its current depth. Targeted depth is 700 metres which is about 600 metres beneath surface.

“Assays from sinter layers encountered deep in hole 21OMI-002 clearly indicate this lower mineralized system is fertile for discovery of precious metal rich veins,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, technical advisor of Irving. “We see gold values up to 3.55 g/t and silver up to 565 g/t, very high for sinter deposits and a very promising sign there is substantial metal in this older system. We are very excited to once again be drilling this area. Veins are evident in core from hole 22OMI-001, some with ginguro.

“On top of these exciting developments, high-grade intercepts of West Honpi encountered in holes 21OMI-001 and 21OMI-002 provide further evidence that the upper mineralized system also remains very prospective for discovery of shallow precious metal-rich silica flux material. 2022 is shaping up to be a productive year for Irving.”

Share this article