Irving Resources drills more Omu high-grade gold; shares up

Irving Resources Inc. [IRV-CSE; IRVRF-OTC] has released assay results from multiple high-grade epithermal veins encountered in recent diamond drilling at Omui mine site, part of its 100%-controlled Omu gold project, Hokkaido, Japan.

Assays from diamond drill holes 20OMI-002 and 20OMI-003, the first holes Irving has completed at its Nanko target, confirm the presence of multiple gold-silver veins. Results include 12.59 g/t gold and 91.36 g/t soilver (13.81 g/t AuEeq) over 2.01 metres within 2.90 g/t gold and 29.5 g/t silver (3.29 g/t AuEq) over 14.50 metres in hole 20OMI-002. Hole 20OMI-003 yielded one vein intercept of 8.15 g/t gold and 147.29 g/t silver (10.11 g/t AuEq) over 1.76 metres within 3.55 g/t gold and 69.24 g/t silver (4.47 g/t AuEq) over 14.24 metres and a second of 21.65 g/t gold and 538.75 g/t silver (28.83 g/t AuEq) over 1.72 metres including 56.10 g/t gold and 1,435.00 g/t silver (75.23 g/t AuEq) over 0.60 metres.

“We now have solid confirmation a significant precious metal vein system underlies the Nanko target,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Irving Resources. “We are very pleased to see solid assays from multiple veins in holes 20OMI-002 and 20OMI-003, the first two holes drilled here. Interestingly, we see preservation of the entire profile of the hotspring system here much like at Omu Sinter. That means we have some near surface mineralization associated with the sinter cap as well as some high-grade veins below. To gain a better understanding of this robust mineralizing system, our plan is to drill several more holes here before the end of the Omui Mine Site program later this year.”

In August 13 trading, shares of Irving Resources gained $0.20 to $4.24, up 5%, on a volume of 285,200 shares traded.

