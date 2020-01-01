Jazz Resources drills 23.09 metres of 31.58 g/t gold at Vila Nova, Brazil

Jazz Resources Inc.’s [JZR-TSXV] drilling on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa state, Brazil, has intersected veins totalling 23.09 metres grading 31.58 g/t (one ounce/ton) at a vertical depth of 74.47 metres in hole VN-3 (Cord. 0.4075N, 51.7359W).

The intersection represents three quartz veins within a 37.78-metre interval that averages 19.3 g/t gold (0.62 oz/ton) over the entire interval. True width of the unit is estimated at 80% of downhole length in steeply dipping units that subcrop below the 20 metres of unconsolidated tailings and rubble from previous hand mining.

Additional drill results will be reported when metallic screen assays are complete. The fire assays were conducted by GEOSOL-SGS Laboratories in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Nineteen holes were drilled over 2,000 metres. The foregoing results were derived from the results of five holes, and assays are pending on the remaining 14 holes.

The project, which includes tailings and bedrock, is held as to 50% Jazz Resources; 35% Eco Mining; 15% local Co-Op.

Assay results estimate 9 million tonnes of gold tailings with grades averaging 2.7 g/t gold for projected contained gold content of over 700,000 ounces. There are nine tailing areas sampled with widely spaced auger tests ranging from 4-12 metres depth.


