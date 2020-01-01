K2 Gold samples up to 15,787 ppb gold at Mojave, California

Share this article















K2 Gold Corp. [KTO-TSXV; KTGDF-OTCQB] provided an update on exploration activities at the company’s Mojave project in Southern California. A geochemical sampling program was recently conducted and included the collection of 1,178 soil samples on the Eastern Target area, Upland-Gold Valley, Stega and Soda Canyon target areas.

In addition to the extensive soil program, 143 Ionic Leach samples were collected from the Upland Valley target area in specific locations where the surface substrate was predominantly covered by locally transported colluvium material.

Highlights

Defined a new 1.7-km gold-in-soil anomaly on the Stega target that is open in both directions along strike. Includes samples up to 15,787 ppb gold (15.79 g/t gold) and five samples greater than 1,000 ppb gold.

Defined a new 1.2-km gold-in-soil anomaly on the Soda Canyon target, including samples up to 2,473 ppb gold (2.47 g/t gold). Also defined an adjacent copper in soil anomaly over 1.5 km of strike length that includes samples up to 2,427 ppm copper.

Defined a new NW-trending, gold (+Hg, Sb and Mo)-in-soil and ionic leach anomaly extending over 1 km and indicating the potential for a previously unrecognized trend of gold mineralization.

A Gold Valley gold-in-soil anomaly has been extended a further 450 metres north; includes samples up to 2,561 ppb gold (2.56 g/t gold).

Steve Swatton, President and CEO, commented: “These latest exploration results at Mojave are spectacular and continue to highlight the mineral potential of the entire property, not only for gold, but also for copper, silver, lead, and zinc. Rigorous fieldwork following up geochemical anomalies defined from the 2020-2021 field season, combined with interpretation of new geophysical data, has led the company to interpret previously unrecognised intrusive(s), situated beneath structurally complex low to high sulphidation epithermal gold, copper, and base-metal showings, and indicates the potential for Cu+/-Au-Mo porphyry style mineralization at depth. We look forward to continuing to advance the project and beginning our proposed Phase 2 exploration drilling. The decision to permit the next phase of drilling continues to advance through the Bureau of Land Management’s review process.”

A Plan of Operations for drilling at 30 sites was accepted as complete by the USDI Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The drill program details have been made public and are being subjected to the mandatory environmental review period as an Environmental Assessment is completed. A Decision (permit modification) is scheduled following the environmental review and public comment in Q2 2022.

K2 has approximately C$3.2 million and projects in SW USA and the Yukon. In the USA, the Company is represented by its 100% subsidiary, Mojave Precious Metals Inc.. The Company is focused on the Mojave property in California, a 5,830-hectare oxide gold project with base metal targets.

