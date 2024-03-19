Kermode Resources samples 16.25% copper at Mount Sicker, British Columbia

4 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Kermode Resources Ltd. [TSXV-KLM] reported results of XRF (X-ray fluorescence) analysis of select surface samples from the Copper Canyon area at the Mount Sicker project, Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Sampled returned copper values of 3.28%, 8.79%, 16.25%, 2.21% and 1.26%. All samples were collected by Justin Deveault and Justin McNutt from 911 Exploration Corp. over three days: Oct. 10 and Oct. 14, and Nov. 13, 2023. The XRF results were received March 19, 2024.

The portable XRF is accurate to within a 5% error for copper content. The company did not use the portable XRF to determine accurate readings for other elements.


Share this article

More Stories

Americas Gold arranges $6.5 million offering

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Calibre announces $100 million bought deal financing

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Graphano Energy drills 8.26% Cg over 4.80 metres at LAB, Quebec

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Abitibi Metals drills 2.5% CuEq near surface at B26 deposits, Quebec

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Champion Electric Metals commences maiden drill program at lithium project, Quebec

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Westhaven Gold drilling Shovelnose Project, British Columbia

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Russian ALROSA eyes active development this year despite sanctions’ pressure

1 hour ago Resource World

Americas Gold arranges $6.5 million offering

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Calibre announces $100 million bought deal financing

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Kermode Resources samples 16.25% copper at Mount Sicker, British Columbia

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Graphano Energy drills 8.26% Cg over 4.80 metres at LAB, Quebec

4 hours ago Staff Writer
×