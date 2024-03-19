Kermode Resources samples 16.25% copper at Mount Sicker, British Columbia

Share this article

Kermode Resources Ltd. [TSXV-KLM] reported results of XRF (X-ray fluorescence) analysis of select surface samples from the Copper Canyon area at the Mount Sicker project, Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Sampled returned copper values of 3.28%, 8.79%, 16.25%, 2.21% and 1.26%. All samples were collected by Justin Deveault and Justin McNutt from 911 Exploration Corp. over three days: Oct. 10 and Oct. 14, and Nov. 13, 2023. The XRF results were received March 19, 2024.

The portable XRF is accurate to within a 5% error for copper content. The company did not use the portable XRF to determine accurate readings for other elements.

Share this article