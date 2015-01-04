Kestrel Gold samples 2.05 g/t gold at King Solomon Dome, Yukon

Share this article

Kestrel Gold Inc. [KGC-TSXV] reported preliminary results from the 2023 prospecting program on its 100%-owned King Solomon Dome property (KSD). The property is located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina gold belt, 35 minutes by road south of Dawson City, within the famous Klondike placer gold district. Creeks draining KSD have produced significant amounts of placer gold, and Kestrel is evaluating the property’s potential to host economic bedrock sources for this gold.

The target at KSD is an orogenic-style north-south-trending quartz vein system located over an approximate 1.0-kilometre-east-west-by-2.2-kilometre-north-south area. The 2023 program focused on the Dominion Creek drainage basin, which drains the southern portion of the property. Prospecting of new road cuts and active placer pits in this area identified numerous areas of sheared, quartz veined, pyritic and carbonate-altered bedrock or rubblecrop, sampling of which returned values ranging from less than 0.005 to 2.051 g/t gold. Gold recovered by the placer mining in this area is very angular, rough and ragged, and is often found attached to quartz or weathered pyrite cubes. Permits are in place, and a reverse circulation drill program is currently planned to start shortly.

Rob Solinger, president and CEO, stated: “Our 2023 prospecting program focused on brand new exposures located within placer mining pits and road cuts, and encountered numerous areas of quartz veined, altered and sheared bedrock. The gold being produced by the placer miner is very angular, rough and ragged, and is often found attached to quartz or weathered pyrite cubes, which we feel indicates that a source or sources is located nearby. The drill program, which is to start shortly, will test several altered and mineralized areas identified by our field crew.”

Kestrel is earning 100% interests in the QCM property, which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district, and the Fireweed property, an advanced-stage silver-rich polymetallic epithermal target. Kestrel also owns a 100% interest in the KSD property in the Yukon Territory.

