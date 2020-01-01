Kincora intersects 51 metres of 1.17 g/t gold and 0.54% copper at Trundle Project

Share this article















Kincora Copper Ltd. [KCC-TSXV; BZDLF-OTC] has reported assay results of the first hole at the Trundle Project, Australia, within the Trundle Park target, which has returned multiple significant intervals of gold and copper mineralization.

Highlights include 51 metres grading 1.17 g/t gold and 0.54% copper from 57 metres, including 8 metres of 3.07 g/t gold and 1.95% copper and 2.2 metres of 4.32 g/t gold and 2.43% copper from 284 metres. See company press release for complete drill results.

John Holliday, technical committee chair, and Peter Leaman, senior vice-president of exploration, commented: “We are extremely pleased and excited by the results of this first hole; it is not often you see such high grades near surface within a porphyry environment.

“Assay results support previously announced visual interpretations of multiple zones of significant gold and copper mineralization. This supports the skarn being a stand-alone target at depths and intervals often mined by both open cut and underground methods, but the high-grade zones within broader moderate mineralized zones are very importantly illustrating significant magmatic fluids associated with the adjacent porphyry intrusion system, which is a much larger target.

“These results from this first hole at the Trundle Park target, plus visual indications from the second hole 8.5 kilometres north at the Mordialloc target, are very encouraging. The Trundle project is interpreted to sit within the interpreted Northparkes intrusive complex, placing Kincora in a unique global setting being a listed junior exploring a large system in a prospective brownfield field setting.”

The average depth of prior drilling at the Trundle Park target is only 28 metres.

The fourth hole of the continuing maiden Kincora drilling program at the Trundle project, and follow-up hole to TRDD001, has recently been completed at the Trundle Park target (detailed review of core pending) with drilling activities remobilized to complete the previously announced third hole at the Bayleys porphyry target.

