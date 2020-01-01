Kingman drills 0.7 g/t gold, 132 g/t silver at Mohave prospect, Arizona

Share this article

Kingman Minerals Ltd. [KGS-TSXV; 47A-FSE] reported assay results for phase 2 diamond drilling on the Mohave project near Kingman, Arizona. Kingman Minerals experienced slow drilling and technical issues caused by supply chain and other pandemic related problems, which led to a temporary suspension of the Phase II diamond drilling.

As such, the company was unable to fully test all desired targets. Yet, two of the partially completed holes (MH-07, MH-08) were capped and are to be re-entered at some point in 2022 and completed to their respective target depths. All of the 24 fully permitted holes are intended to define the continuation of the vein systems away from the Rosebud shaft area and to test some deeper targets suspected to be present within the Rosebud claim group.

Diamond drill hole MH-06 intersected both main vein systems with the East vein yielding 0.7 g/T gold and 132 g/t silver. The west vein showed values of 4.3 g/t gold and 68.3 g/t silver. These intercepts extend the veins to the southeast of the mine workings, where previously no vein mineralization was known to occur. The MH-06 discoveries open an entirely new area for future Mohave Project exploration.

Core hole MH-07, which has a target depth of 2,000 feet (610m) was temporarily suspended at 1,185 feet (361m) due to escalating drilling costs. Although the hole is not yet completed, a Tertiary-age porphyry intrusive and associated alteration in the lower part of the hole indicate the possibility that there could be a larger mineralizing system at depth.

The Mohave Project is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 72 lode claims which are inclusive of the past-producing Rosebud Mine. High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880’s and were mined mainly in the late 1920’s and 30’s. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

