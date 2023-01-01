Klondike Silver tables 2024 drilling program, British Columbia

Share this article

Klondike Silver Corp. [TSXV-KS; OTC-KLSVF; WKN-A1H8T1] provided an update from its current underground drill program at the Silvana Mine, targeting western extensions of the mine within the historic Silvana claim block that the company owns in southeastern British Columbia.

Drill holes from the first phase of drilling were laid out to intersect, map and model the extensions of vein structures down dip of three mineralized lodes from surface on the Silvana Mine claims, with the intention of targeting silver, zinc, and lead mineralization in the company’s phases of drilling.

All drill cores from the 2023 program have been logged. Intervals of core have been sampled. Cores were sawed lengthwise, with one half bagged and sent to an independent lab for analyses and one half retained for further inspection. Sample analyses are awaited from the lab.

Drilling in the 2024 program is now oriented northerly from drill station 2 to intersect downward projections of the Carnation Hanging wall and Footwall Lodes. The first 2024 activity will be deepening of two holes that have been drilled part of the distance to the Hanging wall and Footwall Lodes.

Tom Kennedy, president and CEO, states, “The company’s Silver Mile target is an area 1.5km along strike, 100% within Klondike’s claim block between the Mammoth and Silvana Mines. This area has yet to be fully explored due to fractured ownership that is a common theme in areas of British Columbia with significant historic mining activities dating back more than 100 years. Klondike’s management and exploration teams are encouraged by the potential to find and develop a resource in the Main Vein structure between the Mammoth and Silvana mines as combined past production of the Main Lode included 28 million oz silver, 209 million lbs zinc and 258 million lbs lead.”

Klondike’s 114 km2 claim block is 138 km north of the Trail, B.C. smelter. Klondike Silver is exploring from underground along the 9 km “Main Lode”. The “Main Lode” is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp.

There are 13 past producing mines that are situated along the “Main Lode” that have produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far. (source: BC MINFILE). There are 67 past-producing mines that are situated in Klondike Silver’s 114 km2 claim block. (source: BC MINFILE).

Share this article