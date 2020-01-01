Kootenay drills high-grade gold in the Hanging Wall and F Vein at Columba Project, Mexico

Share this article















Kootenay Silver Inc. [KTN-TSXV; KOOYF-OTC] reported assay results from the first six core drill holes completed from its 2021 drill program at its 100%-optioned Columba high-grade silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Kootenay President & CEO, James McDonald, stated, “We continue to be extremely pleased as we see the first drill results of 2021 start to come in. The first six holes continue to show grade and continuity of the F Vein in large untested gaps with grades to 899 g/t silver and 559 g/t silver in the Hanging Wall and F Vein respectively.”

Highlights

CDH-21-90 returned 503 g/t silver over 1.2 metres, including 889 g/t silver over 0.55 metres in the Hanging Wall Vein. Hole CDH-21-90 is a shallow test about 65 metres below surface and includes 2.4 metres of 245 g/t silver, including 365 g/t silver over 0.6 metres in the F Vein.

CDH-21-89 returned 439 g/t silver over 2.7 metres, including 533 g/t silver over 0.57 metres and 511 g/t silver over 0.65 metres in the F Vein. The high-grade sits within a wide interval of 162 g/t silver over 15.45 metres. Also, 411 g/t silver over one metre within 4 metres of 233 g/t silver in a footwall vein to the F Vein.

Hole CDH-21-89 is important as it tests a large 100 by 150-metre gap in drilling where six peripheral drill holes encountered grades from 456 g/t over 1.5 metres (CDH-20-45) to 782 g/t over 1.05 metres (CDH-20-47) and 755 g/t silver over 1.75 metres (CDH-19-12) some 75 metres below.

CDH-21-87 returned 559 g/t silver over 1.09 metres within 4 metres of 200 g/t silver in the F Vein. CDH-21-87 was filling an untested area in the F Vein of about 100 by 75 metres where five peripheral holes hit grades ranging from 456 g/t over 1.5 metres (CDH-20-45) to 911 g/t silver over 1.4 metres (CDH-20-46).

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada.

