Kootenay reports high-grade silver intercepts at Columba, Mexico

9 hours ago Resource World
Kootenay Silver Inc. [KTN-TSXV] reported results from an additional five drill holes at the 100%-optioned high-grade Columba property in Chihuahua state, Mexico. These holes are step-outs along strike and to depth from high-grade intercepts previously reported in the Phase 2 drill campaign.

Kootenay President and CEO James McDonald stated: “These results show excellent continuity and grade along the F Vein for 700 metres of strike length and depths to 240 metres. Having established at least one well mineralized shoot within the F Vein over a substantial area we will now focus on testing other veins on the Property. Priority areas include the J-Z vein area where last year hole CDH-19-030 returned a 25.85-metre intercept grading 200 g/t silver and included highs of 982 g/t silver over 1.8 metres, 415 g/t silver over 11 metres and 721 g/t silver over 4 metres.”

Mineralization on the F Vein remains open along strike and to depth and continues to be a promising target for further investigation after other veins have been explored. To date, the spacing of drill holes along the F Vein has varied from 50 metres to over 200 metres, thus more drilling is required. Currently, sufficient drilling of the F Vein has been completed to establish a well mineralized shoot so drilling will move onto the other veins.

Holes CDH-20-052 and CDH-20-053 fill in a 140-metre gap between previous holes CDH-20-046, which reported 1,585 g/t silver over 0.6 metres within 553 g/t silver over 2.9 metres, and CDH-19-035 with 494 g/t silver over 1.35 metres.

Highlights from the additional five holes include hole CDH-20-052 that returned 601 g/t silver over 1.23 metres within a wider intercept of 279 g/t silver over 4.08 metres and 199 g/t silver over 7.53 metres within the F Vein.

CDH-20-053 returned 753 g/t silver over 0.95 metres within 620 g/t silver over 2 metres, 496 g/t

Total holes of the Phase-II campaign drilled thus far in 2020 are 16; all of which have tested the F Vein with most returning multiple high-grade intercepts. A total of about 3,200 metres of the announced 7,000-metre program has been completed. Drilling is ongoing.


