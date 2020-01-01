Kootenay Silver drills 29.9 metres of 453 g/t silver at Columba, Mexico

Share this article















Kootenay Silver Inc. [KTN-TSXV; KOOYF-OTC] reported multiple high-grade drill results from three holes intercepting the D vein located on the 100%-optioned Columba high-grade silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

The D Vein is situated approximately 600 metres southwest from the F Vein where most of the historic production has taken place on the property. Results from the recent drill holes intercepting the D Vein include a high-grade silver intercept grading 13,545 gram-meters in hole CDH-21-110. Gram-meters are defined as grams/tonne multiplied by metres drilled (459 g/t silver times 29.9 metres). This is the second highest intercept to date. CDH-21-103 returned the high of 14,652 gram-metres (333 g/t silver times 44 metres).

Drill hole BDH 21-110 returned 453 g/t silver over 29.9 metres, including 650 g/t silver over 17.8 metres, including 932 g/t silver over 6 metres. The intercept includes a high of 1,915 g/t silver over 0.85 metres.

Hole BDH 21-109 returned 193 g/t silver over 14.56 metres, including 294 g/t silver over 7.11 metres, including 476 g/t silver over 2.31 metres. The intercept includes a high of 592 g/t silver over 0.75 metres.

Hole BDH 21-108 returned 98 g/t silver over 77 metres, including 328 g/t silver over 11 metres, including 504 g/t silver over 5.9 metres. The intercept includes a high of 1,100 g/t silver over 1.0 metre.

All silver values are hosted in a wide mineralized zone averaging 57 g/t silver over 166 metres.

These three holes were completed to follow-up on previous drill results which demonstrated high-grade silver potential within the D Vein. Earlier holes drilled along the D Vein included hole CDH-20-079 returning 525 gpt silver over 1.58 meters within 5.35 meters of 290 g/t silver and hole CDH-19-022 returning 373 g/t silver over 1.5 metres within 6.25 metres of 244 g/t silver. Drill hole CDH-21-110 happens to be the second richest intercept at Columba to date on a gram per metres basis. It is also the deepest drill test on the D Vein to date hitting the vein at about a 1,650-metre elevation. Higher silver grades have been typically intercepted at and below this elevation across many of the veins at Columba and these recent results continue to confirm the Company’s general exploration model.

Surface mapping has traced the D Vein at surface for at least 500 metres and aerial images indicate it continues beyond that. Drilling has scarcely tested only 180 metres of strike length.

James McDonald, President and CEO, stated, “These results demonstrate excellent potential for the definition and development of high-grade resources at Columba. The D Vein now represents another area with multiple high-grade intercepts which increases the probability that Columba hosts a viable high grade silver resource.”

Gustavo Gallego, Chief Geologic Engineer added, “These results at the D vein encourage us to propose more drilling to define a high-grade silver resource in the near future. We are confident that we will continue to find high-grade silver and thus confirm the interpretations we have developed from our surface mapping program.”

-30-

Share this article













