Kutcho Copper updates B.C. copper resource estimate

Kutcho Copper Corp. [KC-TSXV; KCCFF-OTC] provided an updated mineral resource estimate that is currently being utilized in its feasibility study on its 100%-owned Kutcho high-grade copper-zinc project located in northern British Columbia. The mineral resource estimate was prepared under the direction of Robert Sim, P.Geo, of SIM Geological Inc. (SGI).

“We are pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate for the Kutcho Project that incorporates the substantial work completed over the past few years, and most notably since the previous resource estimate, incorporating the improved metallurgical recoveries achieved in 2020.

“The updated estimate of mineral resources includes an 8% increase in Measured and Indicated tonnes and a 24% increase in Inferred tonnes compared to the 2019 resource estimate. This updated mineral resource is currently being used as the foundation for the Feasibility Study, which remains on track to be completed this June. In addition, there remains significant exploration potential between, below and along strike from the existing mineral resources, providing further upside opportunities to grow the size of the project,” stated Vince Sorace, President and CEO.

The three deposits – Main, Esso and Sumac – have a combined measured and indicated resource of 18,584,000 tonnes grading 2.58% CuEq or 1.78% copper, 2.58% zinc, 0.47 g/t gold, 32.8 g/t silver and 0.05% lead. Combined inferred resources stand at 13,244,000 tonnes of 1.59% CuEq or 1.11% copper, 1.60% zinc, 0.25 g/t gold, 20.6 g/t silver and 0.03% lead.

Four priority targets exist on the Kutcho project that are located between, below or along strike from existing mineral resources. These targets represent high probability drill areas that could result in significant accretive value to the Kutcho project;

The Main-Sumac Gap identifies a 400-metre by 380-metre panel between the Main and Sumac lenses that is untested by drilling. A conductive geophysical anomaly coincides with the area and is 360 metres long. K003,

Open Down Dip: Significant portions of all three lenses remain open down dip outside of current resources including over 36% of the strike length of the Main deposit, 50% of Esso and 100% of Sumac.

The Esso-West Expansion target lies 300 m west of the high-grade Esso deposit where just 150m of a 1,500-metre long geophysical anomaly has been drill tested.

Footwall Zone (FWZ) lies stratigraphically beneath the Main zone and represents a stacked massive sulphide horizon that is open in all directions.

