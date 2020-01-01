Laurion drills 70.65 metres of 3.9 g/t gold at Ishkoday Project

Share this article















Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. [LME-TSXV; LMEFF-OTC] has released final assay results for the remaining two drill holes of the 10-hole, 2,962-metre Phase 2 drill campaign, completed at the 100%-owned Ishkoday Project located approximately 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, northwestern Ontario, near the town of Beardmore in the Onaman-Tashota Greenstone Belt.

Drill Hole LME20-031 returned 3.90 g/t gold, 6.46 g/t silver, 0.25 % copper and 0.40 % zinc over 70.65 metres. A high-grade interval assayed 48.69 g/t gold, 35.98 g/t silver, 1.14 % copper over 5.40 metres, including 441 g/t gold, 191 g/t silver over 0.57 metres.

Drill Hole LME20-030 returned 0.68 metres of 0.54 g/t gold, 0.7 g/t silver, 0.01% copper and 0.12% zinc and 18.50 metres of 0.18 g/t gold, 14.64 g/t silver, 0.21% copper and 3.26% zinc. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

David Lewis, P.Geo., Laurion Exploration Manager, commented: “The new mineralized intersection in hole LME20-031, which is the most substantive outlined in the current program, is hosted in a N-trending extensional shear zone, in a comparable structure to the historic Sturgeon River and Brenbar mines. Furthermore, the mineralized zone widens significantly at depth, comparable to what is reported in historical records of the Sturgeon River Mine. This is a major new target zone that is completely open along strike and at depth, and future exploration will focus on delineating the strike length and depth potential of this zone, as well as outlining similar targets elsewhere on this extensive property.”

The recently acquired Brenbar Property, which is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine and Laurion believes that the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday property.

