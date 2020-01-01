Liberty Gold drills 0.98 g/t gold over 80.8 metres at Black Pine

12 hours ago Resource World
Liberty Gold Corp. [LGD-TSX; LGDTF-OTC] reported additional reverse circulation (RC) drill results from the 2020 drill program at its Carlin-style Black Pine oxide gold property in southern Idaho. Liberty Gold identified nine regional oxide gold targets over a 7.3-km2 permit area to be tested in 2020. Five targets have been tested, resulting in the D-3, F and D-1 southeast extension discoveries, with other assays pending.

“With three RC drills and one core drill operating, we are on track to meet our goal of giving the identified gold system a comprehensive test in 2020, while building resource ounces at the same time,” commented Cal Everett, President and CEO.

Liberty Gold’s third high-grade oxide gold discovery (the D-3 Zone) continues to deliver multiple thick intervals of oxide gold mineralization. D-3 lies beneath the limit of shallow historical drilling in a stratigraphic unit that is modelled to underlie most of the Black Pine gold system at depth. Drilling is focused on infill drilling as well as step-out drilling under the historic B pit.

Highlights in the D-3 Zone include hole LBP169 that returned 0.98 g/t gold over 80.8 metres, including 2.32 g/t gold over 18.3 metres and an additional 2.19 g/t gold over 7.6 metres.

Hole LBP165 returned 1.10 g/t gold over 15.2 metres,, including 1.63 g/t gold over 7.6 metres and 0.70 g/t gold over 44.2 metres. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

The new D-3 zone continues to take shape as additional holes are added to it, with LBP169 further confirming the potential of the zone to host thick intervals of 1 g/t gold or better.

Most of the holes contain multiple intervals of gold mineralization from surface to over 300 metres.

High-grade oxide gold was also encountered in the D-1 southeast extension area, testing a 400-metre long gap in historical drilling between the historic B and Tallman pits. Liberty Gold has drilled 12 RC and one diamond core hole in this target, with additional step-out drilling planned.

Hole LBP168 continues to demonstrate the potential for the southeast extension of the D-1 Zone to host high-grade ounces and returned 1.06 g/t gold over 32.0 metres, including 2.34 g/t gold over 10.7 metres. Additional drill holes from new drill sites are planned to follow up on recent drill results.


