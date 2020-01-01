Lithium Chile samples Laguna Blanca Project, Chile

Share this article















Lithium Chile Inc. [LITH-TSXV; LTMCF-OTCBB] reported assay results from its recently completed follow-up exploration program on its Salar de Laguna Blanca and completion of the reconnaissance TEM geophysical survey at Salar de Los Morros, Chile.

Initial assays from surface brine samples in the follow up grid area assayed 1,035 to 1,230 mg/l lithium plus 13,500 to 15,200 mg/l potassium.

Cesium assays from these brines were higher than the detection limit of the analytical technique used and are being re assayed.

Initial sediment sample assays define a +4 km2 area enriched in cesium ranging from 75 to 690 ppm and averaging 240 ppm which is open to expansion to the NW, NE and SE.

The company also reported that its reconnaissance TEM geophysical survey at its Los Morros lithium property was completed February 25 with results expected mid-March. The TEM survey is intended to define locations for three exploration holes which the company will file for permission to drilling immediately after reviewing the TEM survey results.

Steve Cochrane President and CEO, said, “We are very encouraged by the results we see from our expanded Laguna Blanca exploration program. We continue to see very high grades of lithium from the brine sampling but also Cesium values above the cut-off limits within the current 4+ km sq anomaly identified to date. This once again highlights the advantage of having a number of targets over a diverse portfolio of prospects.”

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares covering sections of 10 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

Lithium Chile also owns five properties that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile’s Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.
















