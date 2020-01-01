Lundin Gold produces 121,665 oz gold at Fruta del Norte, Ecuador, in Q1 2022

Share this article

Lundin Gold Inc. [LUG-TSX, Sweden; FTMNF-OTC] had an all-time high first quarter 2022 gold production of 121,665 ounces from its Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Of the total quarterly gold production, 78,601 oz were produced as a concentrate and 43,064 oz as doré. During the same quarter in 2021, the company produced 104,137 oz of gold.

In the first quarter of 2022, the mill processed approximately 373,407 tonnes at an average throughput rate of 4,149 tonnes per day, the average grade of ore milled was 11.4 g/t and average recovery was 90.2%. These results provide a strong foundation for meeting the company’s production guidance of 405,000 to 445,000 oz for 2022, as grades, recovery and production can be expected to show variability over the coming quarters.

Ron Hochstein, president and CEO, commented: “I’m extremely happy with the strong start to 2022. Not only have we produced an all-time high number of gold ounces, but this was attained even with the mill shut down for several days in March for relining of both the SAG and ball mills. Fruta del Norte is a world class asset, and we intend to continue to focus on improving our operating performance for many years to come.”

Ore processed was 373,407 tonnes/day in Q1 2022 compared to 324,591 tonnes/day in Q1 2021. Average throughput was 4,149 tonnes/day compared to 3,607 tonnes/day in Q1 2021. Average head grade was 11.2 g/t gold in Q1 2022 compared to 11.4 g/t gold in Q1 2021.

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the government and the citizens of Ecuador.

