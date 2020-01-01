Marathon Gold drills 7.17 g/t gold over 21 metres at Valentine, Newfoundland

Share this article

Marathon Gold Corp. [MOZ-TSX; MGDPF-OTCQX] reported the latest drill assay results from the 100%-owned Valentine gold project in central Newfoundland. The latest drill results represent fire assay data from 20 diamond drill holes completed as part of the 2021 in-fill drill campaign at the 1.5-km long Berry deposit.

Highlights include drill hole VL-21-1150 that intersected 7.17 g/t gold over 21 metres, including 84.40 g/t gold over 1 metre and including 19.13 g/t gold over 1 metre and including 12.61 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 50.17 g/t gold over 1 metre. VL-21-1142 returned 5.25 g/t gold over 17 metres including 32.05 g/t gold over 2 metres, and 0.81 g/t gold over 23 metres.

VL-21-1155 returned 3.10 g/t gold over 19.3 metre, including 13.96 g/t gold over 3 metres, and 4.83 g/t gold over 8 metre, including 15.29 g/t gold over 1 metre, and 8.27 g//t gold over 3 metres, including 22.49 g/t gold over 1 metre. VL-21-1156 intersected 19.28 g/t gold over 3 metres including 54.07 g/t gold over 1 metre, and 7.99 g/t gold over 5 metres, including 31.64 g/t gold over 1 metre, and 8.17 g/t gold over 3 metres including 17.38 g/t gold over 1 metre.

VL-21-1159 returned 1.42 g/t gold over 20 metres and 11.75 g/t gold over 3 metres, including 33.10 g/t gold over 1 metre and 1.13 g/t gold over 16 metres. VL-21-1145 returned 2.37 g/t gold over 24 metre, including 28.89 g/t gold over 1 metre. All quoted intersections comprise uncut gold assays in core lengths.

Matt Manson, president and CEO, commented: “With these latest 20 exploration holes from Berry we are continuing our practice of releasing drill results in whole-hole batches as they come to us from the assay lab. One more batch of 2021 holes remains outstanding, after which we will have released a total of approximately 100,000 metres of Berry drilling. These will be the data utilized in our next mineral resource update. Of note in today’s batch, high grade intercepts show SW-dipping structural continuity over multiple holes below the current conceptual pit shell on Section 14120E. So far in 2022, 9,810 metres of exploration drilling has been completed at the Berry deposit and 2,720 metres at the Victory deposit. Drilling is expected to resume shortly after our annual spring shutdown during March and April.”

Six of the drill holes released today (VL-21-1140, 1141, 1143, 1144, 1146 and 1147) were part of a reconnaissance step-out program over an approximately 750 metre distance from the northwestern margin of the currently defined Berry Mineral Resource estimate towards the historical “Scott Showing” further to the northwest. The Scott Showing comprises an outcrop of extensive QTP veining, albeit with minimal gold content. Only one of these six holes returned a “significant” drill intercept of greater than 0.7 g/t gold (VL-21-1146).

The 2021 infill drill program at the Berry deposit has been conducted with the objective of achieving an approximate 2-metre drill spacing over Berry’s Main Zone of dense mineralisation and extending drill coverage into the Berry hanging-wall to the northwest and down to a vertical depth of 300 metres.

