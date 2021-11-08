MAS Gold drills 103 metres of 1.38 g/t gold at Preview-North, Saskatchewan

MAS Gold Corp. [MAS-TSXV] reported results from the summer drill program at the North Lake gold deposit on its 100%-owned Preview-North property in the La Ronge gold belt, Saskatchewan. A total of 3,490 metres were drilled in 11 completed core drill holes. (see table available on-line).

Drill hole NL21-068 confirms the continuity of mineralization with 103.0 metres of continuous gold mineralization at 1.38 g/t gold.

Hole NL21-064, the most southern hole drilled in 2021, was designed to be an aggressive 80 m step-back drill hole to test the southwestern down-dip extension of the North Lake deposit. The drill hole successfully intersected 17.0 metres of 1.26 g/t gold mineralization situated one metre below the surface as well as a second mineralized zone of 16.50 metres of 1.06 g/t gold at depth.

Hole NL21-070 defined a 260-metre down-dip extension of the mineralized horizon.

Jim Engdahl, president and CEO, remarked: “The 2021 summer drilling results have again increased the known footprint of the North Lake gold deposit, confirming it as the foundation for MAS Gold’s hub-and-spoke business model as outlined in MAS Gold news releases dated Aug. 12, 2021. The results from our 2021 drill program continue to demonstrate both the significant thickness of the North Lake gold deposit with hole NL21-068 reporting 103.0 m of 1.38 g/t and the viability of expansion to the southwest, most notably with the near-surface mineralization encountered in NL21-064.”

The deposit typically hosts one or two higher grade mineralized zones located within broad zones of low-grade mineralization as demonstrated by hole NL21-070, which intersected zones of 1.21 g/t gold over 20.0 m (starting at 108 m) and 1.14 g/t gold over 23.6 m (starting at 233 m) within a 159.4-metre zone that averaged 0.69 g/t gold (see table available on-line).

The 2021 North Lake summer drill program has concluded drilling a total of 3,490 metres, completing 11 core holes and abandoning one hole (NL21-063) at 11.5 metres due to mechanical breakdown. Completed holes intersected new near-surface mineralization as well as extending broad zones of continuous mineralization up to 260 metres below surface.

MAS Gold is budgeting an extensive 2022 winter drill program at North Lake and will complete up to 5,500 metres at the North Lake deposit. The program will have four objectives, including extending mineralization intersected in NL21-064 to the south and west and extending mineralization to the northeast with aggressive drill strategy.

Also, infill drilling with a 50-metre by 25-metre spacing will target near-surface gaps in the resource and twinning up to four historic holes with robust quality assurance/quality control protocols to upgrade the resource.

The North Lake deposit located at Preview North property is estimated to contain an inferred mineral resource of 14.11 million tonnes grading 0.92 g/t gold for 417,000 contained ounces of gold.