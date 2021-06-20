MAS Gold drills 117 metres of 1.249 g/t gold at Preview-North, Saskatchewan

Share this article















MAS Gold Corp. [MAS-TSXV] released the final summary of assay results from the 2021 winter core drill program, including holes NL21-056 to 061, undertaken on the North Lake gold deposit, part of the company’s 10%-owned Preview-North property in the La Ronge gold belt, Saskatchewan. A total of 2,502.5 metres were drilled in 10 holes completed.

2021 North Lake drilling highlights

On the same section, drilling was defining a 130-metre down-dip extension of the mineralized horizon, extending to a depth of roughly 180 metres below surface (295 to 425 metres above sea level). Drill hole NL21-054 returned 117.0 metres at weighted average 1.249 g/t gold. Hole NL21-057 returned 98.1 metres at weighted average 1.003 g/t gold and hole NL21-061 returned 85.4 metres at weighted average 0.741 g/t gold.

And 25 metres to the southwest, hole NL21-058 returned 119.0 metres at weighted average 1.080 g/t gold.

The 2021 North Lake winter drill program was designed to provide down-dip, step-out and infill mineralized data points in an effort to expand and upgrade the current North Lake inferred resource estimate.

Jim Engdahl, president and CEO, said, “The continued success from all 10 of the 2021 North Lake drill holes gives us great confidence to continue with our current mine concept and we look forward to the results of the final recently announced preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of the Preview-North and Greywacke gold projects. The opportunities for MAS Gold seem more possible with every milestone we pass.”

The 2021 drilling expands the known extent of mineralization by 150 metres to the west-southwest and downdip between 30 and 50 metres, with mineralized intervals of between 57 metres and 119.0 metres.

Summer 2021 drilling program

MAS gold has re-contracted ITL Drilling to complete up to 5,000 metres of core drilling at the North Lake deposit. A single drill will be mobilized to the property starting on June 20, 2021.

In the belt, MAS Gold operates four properties, totalling 33,843 hectares (83,628 acres), including the Greywacke Lake, Preview-North, Elizabeth Lake and Henry Lake properties extending along a total of roughly 60 kilometres of the geologically prospective La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie domains that make up the La Ronge gold belt.

MAS Gold’s holdings include the Greywacke North, North Lake and Point gold deposits and the historically defined Elizabeth Lake copper-gold volcanic-hosted massive sulphide deposit. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

