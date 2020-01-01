Massive return of explorers to the field

Share this article















The junior exploration sector is gearing up for a return to the field as winter has ended in the North and the temporary suspensions and slowdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic are gradually ending.

For the past few months, a number of companies have been busy completing private placement financings to fund their exploration programs. This is a good time for gold and silver explorers as those metals have been gaining in value and catching the interest of mining stock investors.

Below is a selection of the many companies returning to the field.

Aben Resources Ltd. [ABN-TSXV; ABNAF-OTCQB; E2L-FSE] will begin exploration in early July at its Forrest Kerr gold project in the Golden Triangle region of northwest British Columbia.

American Creek Resources Ltd.’s [AMK-TSXV; ACKRF-OTCBB] joint venture partner, Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV; TDRRF-OTC; TUC-FSE] has added a third diamond drill rig to the 2020 program as it intensifies its exploration efforts at the company’s JV flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the Golden Triangle of northwestern BC.

BTU Metals Corp. [BTU-TSXV] has begun drilling on targets in the TNT area of the Dixie Halo Project in the Red Lake region, northwestern Ontario.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. [EPL-TSXV] has mobilized crews to commence exploration activity on its 100%-owned Pine Channel project 43 km west of Stoney Rapids, Saskatchewan. Crews have also been mobilized to begin Phase 1 exploration on the Olson property 100 km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

Freegold Ventures Ltd. [FVL-TSX; FGOVF-OTC; FR4N-FSE] resumed drilling on its Golden Summit project near Fairbanks, Alaska. A first-phase 10,000-metre drill program (15 to 20 holes) is planned, starting with the completion of hole GSDL2002 which was shut down at 165 metres in March due to safety concerns resulting from COVID 19.

KORE Mining Ltd. [KORE-TSXV; KOREF-OTCQB] is mobilizing a ground geophysics and surface sampling program on the Mesquite East and Imperial West areas of the Mesquite-Imperial-Picacho District exploration project in southeast California to generate further drill targets.

Nevada Exploration Inc. [NGE-TSXV; NVDEF-OTCQB] is preparing to return to core drilling at the South Grass Valley Project in Nevada to complete a carefully targeted deeper drilling program to test this corridor named East Golden Gorge, for Carlin-type gold mineralization.

Newrange Gold Corp. [NRG-TSXV; NRGOF-OTCQB; X6C-FSE] report drilling is scheduled to begin this week at the Pamlico Project near Hawthorne, Nevada. Roadwork and site preparations have been completed for the first holes.

Nexus Gold Corp. [NXS-TSXV; NXXGF-OTCQB; N6E-FSE] reports that Phase one drilling of a minimum 1,000 metres has commenced at the 100%-owned McKenzie gold project located in Red Lake, Ontario.

Northstar Gold Corp. [NSG- CSE] has resumed Phase I diamond drilling at its 100%-owned Miller gold property 18 km southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold’s Macassa gold mine.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. [PGM-TSXV; LRTNF-OTC; PUR London] has launched its 2020/2021 exploration and resource growth program at its 100%-owned Pure Gold Red Lake mine in Red Lake, Ontario. Over 30,000 metres of diamond drilling, including both underground and surface drilling, are planned to optimize the near-term mine plan.

Scottie Resources Corp. [SCOT-TSXV; SCTSF-OTC] has begun its 2020 exploration program with the mobilization of field crews and equipment to the polymetallic Cambria Project located in the Golden Triangle 3 km east of Stewart, BC.

Sego Resources Inc. [SGZ-TSXV] has begun a 2,000-metre drilling program at the Miner Mountain porphyry copper-gold project, located near Princeton, southwestern BC.

Sirios Resources Inc. [SOI-TSXV; SIREF-OTC] is resuming diamond drilling in the coming days on its Aquilon gold property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, northern Quebec.

Skeena Resources Ltd. [SKE-TSXV; SKREF-OTCQX] reports that surface-based drilling at its Eskay Creek Project in the BC’s Golden Triangle is on schedule to begin in late June with two surface drill rigs.

Srategic Metals Ltd. [SMD-TSXV; SMDZF-OTC] reports that the bulk of its exploration efforts will focus on its Mt. Hinton property, a high-grade gold and silver project in the Keno Hill Mining District of central Yukon.

Strongbow Exploration Inc. [SBW-TSXV; SBWFF-OTC] has planned a 2,000-metre drill program designed to test the extension of high-grade tin mineralisation beneath the No. 4 and No. 8 Lodes in the central section of the South Crofty mine complex in Cornwall, southwest England.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. [RLG-CSE] has begun exploration drilling to follow up on the recent, high-grade, near-surface gold results, including: 12.14 g/t gold over 13.5 metres at the southern end of the NT Zone in the Red Lake gold district of Northwestern Ontario.

