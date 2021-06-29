Mayfair Gold Drills 63.59 g/t Gold over 5m including 200.89 g/t Gold over 1.5m

Share this article















Mayfair Gold Corp. [TSXV-MFG; OTC-MFGCF] today announced further drill results from the ongoing infill and expansion drill program at the Fenn-Gib project, located in the Timmins region of northeast Ontario. Infill drilling is focused on the western section of the Fenn-Gib deposit and expansion drilling is defining mineralization below the shallow central section of the current conceptual open pit, which strikes east-west over approx. 1.25 kilometers. The drill results reported below are part of the fully-funded 50,000-meter (m) Phase 1 drill program at the Fenn-Gib project. Resource infill and expansion drilling is being supported by four drill rigs and 39 holes have been completed to date for a total of 27,879m.

Mayfair Gold President and CEO Patrick Evans commented: “We are excited to report the highest gold grade intercepts recorded to date at Fenn-Gib. These results, combined with excellent results from the infill and expansion holes reported today, boost our confidence in the potential to upgrade Fenn-Gib’s resource estimate to plus 3 million ounces by the end of 2021.”

Numerous historic drill holes in the upper portion of the Fenn-Gib deposit did not drill through the entire mineralized stratigraphy, with some holes ending in mineralization. The infill and expansion drill program within and below the current conceptual open-pit is identifying additional mineralization.

Infill drilling in hole FG21-152 at the western section of the deposit returned 192.3m at a grade of 1.28 g/t gold (Au) from a downhole depth of 13.2m, including 35.0m grading 3.59 g/t Au. Hole FG21-152 was drilled from the same collar location and above Hole FG21-155 that returned 241.1m at a grade of 1.67 g/t Au (news release June 29, 2021).

Expansion drilling in hole FG21-153 intersected 233.0m at a grade of 1.05 g/t Au from a downhole depth of 352.7m, including 25.5m at a grade of 4.70 g/t Au. This hole is testing for mineralization below the shallow central section of the current conceptual open pit.

The exceptional high-grade intercept of 63.59 g/t Au over 5.0m from hole FG21-165, including 200.89 g/t Au over 1.5m, is also from below the shallow central section of the current conceptual open pit. This intercept was at a downhole depth of 540.0m, which equates to approx. 400 vertical meters below surface.

