Mayfair Gold drills 65.9 metres of 1.22 g/t/ gold at Fenn-Gib, Ontario

Mayfair Gold Corp. [MFG-TSXV; MFGCF-OTCQB] reported further drill results from the Fenn-Gib Expansion Zone. The 100%-owned Fenn-Gib deposit, located in the Timmins region of northeast Ontario, hosts a pit-constrained Indicated Resource of 2.08M ounces with disseminated gold mineralization striking east-west on the Pipestone Fault over 1.25 km and up to 300 metres wide at the west end.

The Fenn-Gib Expansion Zone lies below the shallow central section of the current conceptual open pit. The drill results reported below are part of the fully funded, ongoing 80,000-metre drill program. Resource infill and expansion drilling is being supported by three drill rigs, and 78 holes have been completed for 50,145 metres.

Patrick Evans, President and CEO, commented: “Our 2021 drill campaign continues to deliver excellent results with gold mineralization in every hole. We are delighted that we have now reached the Fenn-Gib 50,000-metre Phase 1 infill and expansion drill program milestone earlier than scheduled. We look forward to continued positive results from the expanded 30,000-metre Phase 2 drill program, which we expect to complete second quarter 2022.”

Evans added: “We are particularly excited to start our regional exploration program on both the Fenn-Gib North and South Blocks in early January. A fourth drill rig will be mobilized in mid-January for a 7,000-metre North Block drill program starting at the priority Horseshoe target on the Pipestone Fault approximately 1 km northwest of the Fenn-Gib deposit. Line cutting and ground geophysics will begin in early January on the South Block, followed by a maiden 3,000-metre drill program.”

The infill and expansion drill program within and below the current conceptual open pit is designed to identify additional mineralization in support of Mayfair’s target to grow the Fenn-Gib deposit to more than 3 million ounces.

The Fenn-Gib Expansion Zone drilling is targeting the shallow central section below the current conceptual open pit. Highlights of the newly reported mineralized intervals include drill hole FG21-159 that intersected 4.95 g/t gold over 7.40 metres and 0.62 g/t gold over 48.3 metres, including 1.06 g/t gold over 21.0 metres. Hole FG21-167 intersected 0.43 g/t gold over 86.3 metres, including 2.05 g/t gold over 2.8 metrres. Hole FG21-171 intersected 1.10 g/t gold over 11.0 metres and 16.06 g/t gold over 2.0 metres and 0.85 g/t gold over 114.1 metres, including 1.22 g/t gold over 65.9 metres.

Hole FG21-175 returned 0.59 g/t gold over 85.5 metres, including 1.69 g/t gold over 15.1 metres. Hole FG21-177 intersected 1.58 g/t gold over 26.5 metres and 0.81 g/t gold over 61.9 metres.

The latest drill results continue to intersect significant gold mineralization building on the previously reported Expansion Zone results.

The newly reported Fenn-Gib drill hole FG21-147b was collared within and close to the west side of the conceptual open pit wall intersecting within the open pit 0.33 g/t gold over 28.0 metres, and 0.98 g/t gold over 30.5 metres and 0.44 g/t gold over 59.0 metres, and intersecting outside of the open pit 0.90 g/t gold over 57.0 metres and 0.89 g/t gold over 14.0 metres.