McEwen Mining’s El Gallo operations suspended

1 day ago Resource World
McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX-TSX, NYSE] reports that activities at its El Gallo Project in Sinaloa, Mexico have been temporarily suspended as the result of an illegal blockade of the main access to the property by members of nearby communities.

Certain individuals involved in the blockade believe that the annual payments and infrastructure improvements made to the local communities should increase significantly. El Gallo has operated harmoniously with the local communities since mining started in 2012, having demonstrated a long-standing track record of supporting local communities.

In this context, the current situation is surprising. The site remains minimally staffed to maintain appropriate safety and security, and the environmental systems. McEwen Mining is negotiating for a peaceful resolution to the issues.

El Gallo has been residual heap leaching since Q3 2018 and is expected to contribute 3-4% to the company’s gold equivalent production in 2021.


