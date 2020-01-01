Meridian Mining drills 49 metres of 1.4% CuEq at Cabacal, Brazil

Share this article















Meridian Mining UK Societas [MNO-TSXV; MRRDF-OTC] provided results from its drilling program at its camp-scale Cabacal copper-gold VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) project in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Hole CD-072 was drilled as part of its delineation program along the Cabacal Northwest Extension (CNWE) targeting high-grade copper-gold VMS-type mineralization overprinted by high-grade gold structures along its length. CD-072’s strong zone of VMS Cu-Au mineralization returned 49.0 Metres of 1.4% CuEq (copper equivalent), including a series of high-grade gold veins grading 3.2 metres of 21.4 g/t gold. 50 metres northwest of CD-072, CNWE’s highest-grade zone of copper within a VMS feeder pipe cored by hole CD-070 assaying 1.1 metres of 4.5% CuEq. CD-070’s Cu zone has potential extensions defined by an underlying Borehole Electromagnetic (BHEM) conductor.

Meridian also reports completing a review of BP Minerals’ historic Induced Polarization data that defined chargeability anomalies which are not only extending laterally out, but also extending below the Cabacal VMS footwall unit (TAC).

Meridian extended Cabacal’s Cu-Au VMS system with overprinting high-grade gold veins by 750 metres. Meridian intersected wide footprint of VMS copper-gold-silver mineralization with overprinting high-grade gold structures. CD-072 returned 49.0 metres of 1.4% CuEq (0.4% Cu, 1.6 g/t Au, 1.2 g/t Ag) from 43.0 metres, including 12.4 metres of 1.0% copper, 6.0 g/t gold, 2.8 g/t silver from 73.3 metres, including 3.2 metres of 1.4% copper, 21.4 g/t gold, 5.3 g/t silver from 79.4 metres. Peak gold assays were 58.4 g/t gold over 0.45 metres and 32.5 g/t gold over 0.55 metres.

Hole CD-070 returned a northwestern-most intersection of high-grade copper within bedded chalcopyrite zone: 1.1 metres of 4.5% CuEq (4.0% Cu, 0.8 g/t Au, 6.5 g/t Ag from 62.5m). Underlying off-hole Cabacal type BHEM conductive plate measures 125 x 75 metres. Alteration suggests a satellite feeder “pipe” to main Cabacal system.

Dr. Adrian McArthur, CEO and President, commented, “Cabacal’s Northwest extension continues to replicate the mineralization characteristics of the Cabacal mine, as seen with CD-072’s envelope of disseminated / stringer Cu-Au mineralization, hosting a series of discrete high-grade gold overprinting structures. These results build CNWE’s growing cluster of high-grade Cu-Au intersections, with drilling now expanded to test this 300 metres of mapped Cu-Au geochemical upside, that is open.

“The company’s surface EM and BHEM surveys, complemented by reviews of historical data continue to develop strong targets.”

The adjacent hole CD-070 collared to the north, and slightly offset from the projection of

The next phase of drilling will include holes tracking the CNWE’s Cu-Au VMS layers and high-grade gold veins’ trend to the northwest, along with the commencement of an infill program across strike and back towards the mine. Geophysical targets will also form part of the follow-up program.

Share this article













