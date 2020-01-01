Metallic Minerals drills 4.1 metres of 2,536 g/t AgEq at Keno Silver Project, Yukon

Share this article















Metallic Minerals Corp. [MMG-TSXV; MMNGF-OTC] reported drill results from the advanced West Keno targets on the company’s 100%-owned, 166 km2 Keno Silver Project within the high-grade Keno Hill silver district, Yukon.

The program comprised 12 diamond drill holes totalling 2,674 metres completed at the Formo and Silver Queen targets along extensions of Alexco Resource’s productive Bermingham and Elsa structural corridors. Drilling at Formo intersected high-grade silver long a north-easterly extension of the Bermingham-Calumet system, host to the largest historical mine and the largest current resources and reserves in the Keno Hill silver district.

Drilling at West Keno focused on confirming and expanding the areas of known high-grade mineralization within the existing historical resource area at the Formo target area. A single diamond drill hole was also completed at the Silver Queen target to confirm the presence of the Bermingham deposit host stratigraphy along potential parallel extensions of the Bermingham structural corridor.

Drill hole FOR-20-003 in the Formo target area intersected 4.1 metres grading 2,536 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) from 96.0 to 100.1 metres depth, including 3.0 metres at 3,425.9 g/t AgEq (1,568 g/t silver, 29.45% lead and 15.35% zinc).

FOR-20-006 intersected 2.15 metres at 740.6 g/t AgEq from 137.63 to 139.78 metres depth, including 0.7 metres at 2,255.9 g/t AgEq (1,001 g/t Ag, 8.92% lead and 18.92% zinc).

FOR-20-004 intersected 6.1 metres at 367.6 g/t AgEq from 89.8 to 95.9 metres depth, including 1.9 metres at 698.4 g/t AgEq and 0.5 metres of 1,083.6 g/t AgEq (601 g/t Ag, 7.33% lead and 4.2% zinc).

SQ-20-001 in the Silver Queen target area intersected 300 metres of the stratigraphy that hosts the Bermingham and adjacent Silver King deposits, successfully confirming the presence of this prospective unit at moderate to shallow depths.

Geophysical and geochemical surveys identified several new untested kilometric-scale targets for follow-up drilling in 2021 at the Formo and Silver Queen target areas.

Metallic Minerals CEO and chairman Greg Johnson stated: “We are very pleased with the success we have achieved in both phases of our 2020 Keno silver project exploration program. At our advanced-stage Formo target in the West Keno area, 10 of 11 diamond drill holes intercepted significant mineralization, further confirming the presence of high-grade Keno-style mineralization open to expansion.

“We are particularly encouraged to see these very high-grade intercepts over significant widths at Formo, and follow-up diamond drilling along these identified structures will be a priority in 2021, along with testing of several newly identified, kilometre-scale geophysical and geochemical targets at West Keno.

“Planning is under way for a significantly expanded exploration program in 2021, with field activities anticipated to begin in late Q2. The company is fully funded to meet its 2021 program objectives.”

Share this article













