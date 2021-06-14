Metallis drills 0.43 g/t AuEq over 220.70 metres at Kirkham, British Columbia

Share this article

Metallis Resources Inc. [MTS-TSXV; MTLFF-OTCQB; 0CVM-FSE] reported results from its 2021 drill program at its 100%-owned Kirkham property in the heart of prolific Eskay mining camp of the Golden Triangle about 65 km north of Stewart, northwestern British Columbia.

Fiore Aliperti, President and CEO stated, “Results from the 2021 program are the leap forward we were looking for and provide a fundamental breakthrough in the geological model representing the Cliff-Miles Porphyry Corridor. Most importantly, significant progress has been made by our team in defining a substantial gold system sitting near surface at the Cliff-Miles Porphyry Corridor. This improved understanding has led the technical team to model a significant 600-metre deep, half-graben structure which features a silicified, gold-rich sub-vertical feeder zone along the Adam Fault with laterally extensive, semi-conformable, gold-bearing branches which now expands the corridor even further to the east than previously thought.”

The program consisted of 7 deep drill holes comprising a total of 4,785 metres. The holes were designed to expand the large, 2-km long mineralized Cliff-Miles porphyry system. Specifically, the program targeted the cluster induced polarization anomalies and the depth potential of the mineralization. Significantly, all drill holes intersected long intervals of well mineralized porphyritic monzonite and a succession of silicified siliciclastic rocks carrying high-grade gold.

Dave Dupre, VP of Exploration remarked, “Guided by the classic zonal model, our initial objective of the 2021 program was to test for improved porphyry copper/gold grades at depth. Midway through the program, the geological team pivoted their focus to the gold rich overprinted siliceous zones. This led to the impressive results obtained from drill hole KH21-45.” He added, “We are extremely pleased with the successful application of our new geological model which shows four Cliff-Miles structural sub-blocks and an eastward expansion of the near surface gold mineralization. Work is currently underway to advance our understanding and evaluation of the individual blocks for their vertical and lateral expansion this coming season.”

The siliceous gold zones display remarkable continuity. The gold zone at the Miles sub-block is ~150 metres wide, at least 1,000 metres long and 600 metres deep. It is open along strike and down-dip. The Miles sub-block shows broad zones of gold-rich mineralization highlighted by drill hole KH21-45 with 0.43 AuEq over 220.7 metres from surface, including 1.05 g/t AuEq over 43.0 metres from surface.

KH20-37 returned 0.42 g/t AuEq over 175.0 metres from 400 metres below surface Incl. 1.24 g/t AuEq over 32 metres from 400 metres below surface. MD09-05 returned 0.36 g/t AuEq over 86.5 metres from 200 metres below surface. Significant drill intersections from the 2021 drill program are in the company press release.

The very encouraging 2021 results has led to a ramped-up exploration plan for 2022. Early-stage planning envisages an extensive program of closely spaced holes to define the near surface gold targets and simultaneously evaluate the high-grade porphyry copper-gold targets at depth.

