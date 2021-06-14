Metals Creek drills 5.14 g/t gold over 12.76 metres at Dona Lake, Ontario

Share this article

Metals Creek Resources Corp. [MEK-TSXV; MCREF-OTCQB; M1C1] reported diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-020A and DL21-021 from the phase 3 diamond drill program at the 100%-optioned Dona Lake gold project in northwestern Ontario, optioned from Newmont Corp. [NGT-TSX; NEM-NYSE].

Drill hole DL21-021 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 465 metres below surface and 15 metres below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 8.55 g/t gold over 6.19 metres (506.81 – 513.00m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 5.14 g/t gold over 12.76 metres (506.81 – 519.57m).

Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 25% with local pyrite. Alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, grunerite and occasional garnets. With an increase in alteration, primary banding within the iron formation has become more diffuse. The bottom portion of this unit sees an increase in magnetite content with associated amphiboles.

Drill hole DL21-020A intersected the Main Zone at approximately 320 metres below surface and returned a core length intercept of 4.35 g/t gold over 4 metres (396.6-400.6m). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation with disseminated to stringer pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 8% and trace disseminated pyrite. Drill intercepts are core lengths and are believed to be 70-80% true thickness.

Drilling to date has successfully extended high grade gold mineralization 151 metres below the lower most mine working, or 596 metres below surface along with further defining high-grade mineralization 50 metres south of the Dona Lake mine workings.

Drilling is ongoing and will continue to target the down plunge extension of the mine stratigraphy as well as test peripheral targets which include the North West Zone and the East Iron Formation.

The Dona Lake Gold Project is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The project consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,122 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

