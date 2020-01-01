Monarch drills 35.87 g/t gold over 9.8 metres at Beaufor Mine Project, Quebec

Share this article















Monarch Mining Corp. [MQR-TSX; MRQRF-OTCQX; MR7-FSE] successfully intercepted high-grade gold mineralization at Goldspot Discoveries Corp.’s high-priority targets at the 100%-owned Beaufor deposit, Quebec, which includes 35.87 g/t gold over 9.8 metres and 11.02 g/t gold over 5.55 metres.

Further nearby high-priority targets could be correlated to some of the high-grade intersections, suggesting the mineralization is open in several directions. Additional drilling is planned by Monarch to follow up the positive near-surface results.

Goldspot’s artificial-intelligence-based approach was combined with traditional geological expertise to narrow down potential targets, which reduces financial risk by prioritizing the ideal locations for exploration drilling. Initial analytical steps of study consisted of reinterpreting the geology at Beaufor, including a desktop-based structural interpretation, 3-D geological model and interpretation of the geological vectors to the gold mineralization, which then allowed to predict gold zones with more accuracy.

Jean-Marc Lacoste, CEO, commented: “Monarch is very pleased to have incorporated the use of AI technology, through Goldspot Discoveries, to assist with exploration targeting in and around the Beaufor mine. We consider the addition of this technology to be a logical step in our exploration strategy, as we continue to develop our 3-D model of the mine. The technology allows us to incorporate vast amounts of data and re-examine how they are related, leading to the identification of new drill targets.”

Goldspot’s study hinged on the revisit of more than 80 years of drilling data at Beaufor. Gold mineralization is hosted in narrow and moderately dipping quartz-tourmaline veins. Monarch’s geologists provided guidance on relevant tools to track gold, emphasizing on the structural component of the gold distribution.

Goldspot generated gold targets using a smart approach of knowledge expertise and AI data-driven methods. For the latter, the analysis trains machine learning algorithms to predict the presence of gold using all variables.

The prediction model pointed out gold targets in several locations, both in near-surface and deep areas of the deposit. These results highlight the gold potential is still present at the Beaufor deposit, both near and outside the historic orebodies, more than 80 years after the initial commercial production.

