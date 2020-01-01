Moneta finds more gold at Windjammer South

Share this article















Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. [ME-TSX; MPUCF-OTC; MOP-FSE] has released assay results from four drill holes testing the western and eastern extensions of gold mineralization on the Windjammer South deposit beyond the updated November, 2019, NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. The drilling is part of the expanded 2019/2020 winter drill program recently completed on the company’s Golden Highway Project located 110 km east of Timmins, northeast Ontario.

Highlights:

Drilling was conducted to expand the gold mineralization west and east of the updated November 2019 NI 43-101 mineral resource at the Windjammer South Deposit. The drilling extended gold mineralization over 500 metres west and 200 metres east of the November 2019 mineral resource update. Drilling confirmed up to 17 shallow-dipping mineralized zones with a combined thickness of up to 215.00 metres. Drilling also confirmed steep high-grade structures including the Gap veins to the west.

Drill holes now confirm continuous mineralization from Windjammer South to the South West deposit, over 1.0 km in total length.

Western Extensions

MGH20-140: Intersected 9.30 metres of 1.05 g/t gold, including 1.00 metre of 6.45 g/t gold from the Q Zone.

MGH20-147: Intersected 46.00 metres of 0.95 g/t gold, including 1.00 metre of 4.64 g/t gold and 1.00 metres of 3.60 g/t gold from the M Zone.

MGH20-147: Intersected 12.00 metres of 1.15 g/t gold, including 1.00 metre of 6.06 g/t gold from the Gap-6 vein and 12.00 metres of 1.04 g/t gold, including 1.00 metre of 4.44 g/t gold from the D Zone.

Eastern Extensions

MGH20-142: Intersected 22.00 metres of 1.02 g/t gold, including 1.00 metre of 2.63 g/t gold from the H Zone and 17.00 metres of 1.09 g/t gold, including 3.00 metres of 3.09 g/t gold from the I Zone.

MGH20-142: Intersected 4.00 metres of 2.46 g/t gold, including 1.00 metre of 8.08 g/t gold from a steep vein.

Gary O’Connor, CEO & Chief Geologist, commented, “We are pleased to continue to intersect gold mineralization in large step-outs at Windjammer South, extending the system by 500 metres to the west and 200 metres to the east. Gold mineralization has been intersected in multiple wide near surface zones totalling over 200 metres in combined thickness and steep high-grade mineralized structures extending to depth. Significantly the drill program has confirmed that gold mineralization at Windjammer South connects with our main South West deposit, spanning more than 1.0 km in distance. The drill program was recently completed in April and additional drill results will be released as they become available.”

