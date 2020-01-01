Nevada Sunrise JV drills 24.1 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at Kinsley Mountain

Share this article















Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.‘s [NEV-TSXV; NVSGF-OTC] joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp. [NGLD-TSXV; NPDCF-OTCQB; BMS-FSE], reported assay results for 10 additional reverse circulation (RC) drill holes completed during 2020 at the Kinsley Mountain gold project near Wendover, Nevada. Nevada Sunrise holds a 20.01% interest with New Placer Dome, as operator, holding 79.99%.

The 2020 Kinsley Mountain RC and diamond drill campaign comprised 49 drill holes totalling 17,970 metres (39 RC holes for 13,610 metres and 10 diamond drill holes for 4,360 metres) and tested five target areas within the greater resource area. Assay results from 27 holes are pending, including all core holes. Drill holes were selected to test extensions of existing resource areas as well as undrilled, high-conviction targets.

This second group of results from the 2020 drilling program at the Western Flank zone has yielded significant gold intercepts at Kinsley Mountain.

Highlights include 15.1 g/t gold (sulphide) over 7.6 metres, including 24.1 g/t gold (sulphide) over 4.6 metres in KMR20-026 lower zone and 9.08 g/t gold (sulphide) over 6.1 metres in KMR20-026 upper zone. Hole KMR20-003 returned 2.51 g/t gold (sulphide) over 15.2 metres, including 4.16 g/t gold (sulphide) over 6.1 metres. Hole KMR20-002 returned 1.78 g/t gold (oxide) over 39.6 metres, including 3.63 g/t gold (oxide) over 13.7 metres.

“The latest round of drill results continues to support the potential growth of gold resources at Kinsley Mountain,” said Warren Stanyer, President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. “With many more holes to be released, we are very pleased with the outcomes to date as this exploration story unfolds.”

The upper interval in KMR20-026 is hosted in Dunderberg shale and is the second highest-grade Western Flank zone Dunderberg shale intercept drilled to date, and is 200 metres shallower than the bulk of the Western Flank zone resource, demonstrating high-grade, near-surface resource expansion potential.

The lower interval in KMR20-026 (24.1 g/t gold over 4.6 m) is the highest-grade drill interval from the top of the Secret Canyon shale to date at Kinsley Mountain, with individual assays among the top 40 of the over 1,400 holes drilled on the project. High-grade gold mineralization in KMR20-026 is open to the northwest and warrants follow-up drilling.

Kinsley Mountain hosts a NI 43-101-compliant resource of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t gold (4.95 Mt) and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t gold (2.44 Mt).

