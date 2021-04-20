Nevada Sunrise JV drills 9.83 g/t gold over 7.6 metres at Kinsley Mtn., Nevada

Share this article















Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.‘s [NEV-TSXV; NVSGF-OTC] joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp. [NGLD-TSXV; NPDCF–OTCQB; BM5-FSE], reported assay results for mineralized holes within 14 additional reverse circulation (RC) drill holes completed during 2020 at the Kinsley Mountain gold project near Wendover, Nevada. Nevada Sunrise holds a 20.01% interest in the Kinsley Mountain joint venture, with New Placer Dome, as operator, holding a 79.99% interest.

The 2020 Kinsley Mountain RC and diamond drill campaign was completed in November 2020 and comprised 49 drill holes totaling 17,970 metres (58,957 feet) testing five target areas within the greater resource area, which consisted of 39 RC holes for 13,610 metres (44,652 feet) and 10 diamond drill holes for 4,360 metres (14,305 feet), with 3 holes abandoned and re-drilled from the same locations.

Assay results from 13 holes are still pending, including all core holes. To date, only 20% of Kinsley Mountain has been drill tested. New Placer Dome reports that results of the 2020 drilling warrant further drilling planned in 2021 to build on multiple new discoveries and potentially increase the current indicated and inferred resources.

For example, drill hole KMR20-030 testing the Main Pit North area intersected high-grade oxide gold approximately 200 metres (656 feet) down-dip from the Main open pit that historically exploited high-grade Dunderberg shale-hosted oxide gold near surface. The KMR20-030 intercept occurs 75 metres (246 feet) outside the current resource pit shell, which provides opportunities for near pit resource expansion during 2021.

Highlights include 2.88 g/t gold (oxide) over 36.6 metres, including 9.83 g/t gold (oxide) over 7.6 metres in drill hole KMR20-030. Hole KMR20-022 returned 1.05 g/t gold (oxide) over 24.4 metres, including 2.13 g/t gold over 9.1 metres. Hole KMR20-23B returned 4.83 g/t gold (oxide) over 3.0 metres, and 0.40 g/t gold (oxide) over 27.4 metres. Hole KMR20-027 returned 1.20 g/t gold (sulphide) over 32.0 metres, including 5.81 g/t gold over 3.1 metres from a depth of 35.1 metres at the KNW-Sulphide Fault target.

The current drill results have the potential to expand mineral resources through discovery of new zones of high-grade oxide gold mineralization close to current resource pit shells. New Placer Dome plans an expanded 2021 drill campaign at the Main Pit North area.

