Newcore drills 35 metres of 2.04 g/t gold at Enchi project, Ghana

Newcore Gold Ltd. [NCAU-TSXV; PNCRF-OTC] reported additional drill results from the 90,000-metre drill program under way at the 100%-owned Enchi gold project in Ghana, West Africa.

Drilling at the Nyam gold deposit at Enchi has intersected high-grade oxide gold mineralization grading 2.04 g/t gold over 35.0 metres from surface, including 4.89 g/t gold over 8.0 metres from 8 metres. Drilling at Nyam continues to encounter higher-grade gold mineralization from surface, with wide zones encountered in both the oxide and sulphide mineralization. These results also tested the southern extension at Nyam, increasing the drill-tested strike extent at Nyam to 3 km.

Highlights

Drilling on the southern portion of Nyam encountered multiple wide zones of near-surface gold mineralization, including high-grade cores. Hole NBRC075 intersected, from surface, an oxidized high-grade gold-mineralized structure grading 2.04 g/t gold over 35.0 metres, including 4.89 g/t gold over 8.0 metres from 8 metres. Hole NBRC073 intersected 0.78 g/t gold over 57.0 metres from 74 metres (sulphide zone). Hole NBRC076 intersected 0.85 g/t gold over 50.0 metres from 1.0 metre (oxide zone transitioning to sulphide zone), including 1.18 g/t gold over 13.0 metres from 1.0 metre and 2.10 g/t gold over 8.0 metres from 31 metres.

Drilling on the central portion of Nyam tested oxide and sulphide mineralization and encountered multiple zones of shallow high-grade gold mineralization. Hole NBRC087 intersected a high-grade gold-mineralized structure in the sulphide zone grading 2.14 g/t gold over 19.0 metres from 84 metres, including 4.14 g/t gold over 2.0 metres from 92 metres.

Hole NBRC088 intersected 0.88 g/t gold over 28.0 metres from 57 metres, including 5.09 g/t gold over 2.0 metres from 80 metres (sulphide zone). Drilling targeting the oxide zone continued to return strong results, with hole NBRC085 intersecting 1.26 g/t gold over 18.0 metres from surface and hole NBRC086 intersecting 1.24 g/t gold over 19.0 metres from 17 metres.

Stepout holes completed to test the southern extent of Nyam have extended the drill-tested portion of the Nyam structure by 800 metres to the south. Hole NBRC066, drilled 800 metres south of the current resource pit, intersected 0.52 g/t gold over 15.0 metres from 89 metres (sulphide zone).

Results from 59,559 metres have been received and released. Drilling continues at Enchi with recent drilling testing Eradi and Sewum South, gold targets with no defined mineral resource.

Luke Alexander, president and CEO, stated, “Drilling at Nyam continues to deliver strong results, demonstrating the potential for resource growth across our Enchi gold project. We have increased the strike extent of drilled mineralization at Nyam with mineralization now intersected along more than three kilometres of strike length, remaining open along strike and at depth. We also continue to encounter shallow, higher-grade gold mineralization at Nyam with drilling intersecting wide zones of mineralization in both the oxides and sulphides.”

Drilling includes testing extensions of the existing resource areas while also testing a number of high-priority exploration targets outside of the inferred mineral resource. Drilling is focused on stepout extensions and exploration drilling at the Sewum, Boin, Nyam and Kwakyekrom deposits. Additional drilling is planned at previously drilled zones that are outside of the resource area (Kojina Hill and Eradi), along with first pass drilling to test a series of kilometre-scale gold-in-soil anomalous zones with no prior drilling (Nkwanta, Sewum South and other anomalies). The Nyam gold deposit is one of the four deposits, which comprise the pit-constrained inferred mineral resource estimate at Enchi (4.9 million tonnes grading 0.82 g/t gold containing 129,000 ounces).

