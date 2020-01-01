Newcore Gold makes two greenfield discoveries at Enchi, Ghana

Share this article

Newcore Gold Ltd. [NCAU-TSXV; NCAUF-OTCQX] made two new gold discoveries from the 90,000-metre drill program under way at the 100%-owned Enchi gold project in Ghana, Africa. First pass reverse circulation drilling on two grassroots targets, Tokosea and Sewum South, intersected shallow oxide gold mineralization demonstrating the strong potential to delineate additional resource areas across the 216 km2 property.

Both Tokosea (central portion of Enchi) and Sewum South (southern end of Enchi) are previously undrilled gold targets with very large anomalous areas identified.

First pass discovery drilling at Sewum South and Tokosea tested gold mineralization to an average depth of only 75 metres. The Tokosea and Sewum South gold targets are each outlined on surface by a 6-km-long and 2-3-km-wide gold-in-soil anomaly.

Assays are pending from an additional 30 RC drill holes completed at Tokosea.

Drilling at Tokosea, located on the central portion of Enchi, intersected near-surface oxidized gold mineralization, including Hole TORC025 that intersected two mineralized zones, 3.52 g/t gold over 9.0 metres from 74 metres, including 7.36 g/t gold over 4.0 metres from 77 metres in the lower zone, and 1.15 g/t gold over 3.0 metres from 3 metres in the upper zone.

Hole TORC012 intersected 0.51 g/t gold over 27.0 metres from 4 metres, including 1.92 g/t gold over 5.0 metres from 23 metres.

Drilling at Tokosea also intersected gold mineralization to depth, into the upper portion of the sulphide mineralization, with results including Hole TORC012 that intersected a second structure in the sulphides with 1.73 g/t gold over 6.0 metres from 125 metres, including 4.35 g/t gold over 2.0 metres from 125 metres.

Hole TORC020 intersected 0.90 g/t gold over 12.0 metres from 74 metres, including 4.55 g/t gold over 2.0 metres from 76 metres.

Drilling at Sewum South, located at the southern end of Enchi, one of the largest previously undrilled targets identified on the project intersected multiple gold mineralized zones, including higher grade core structures, including Hole SWRC130 that intersected 0.95 g/t gold over 15.0 metres from 25 metres, including 2.31 g/t gold over 5.0 metres from 25 metres and a second zone of 1.50 g/t gold over 4.0 metres from 14 metres.

Hole SWRC121 intersected 0.53 g/t gold over 24.0 metres from 54 metres, including higher-grade structures of 1.09 g/t gold over 3.0 metres from 54 metres and 1.61 g/t gold over 2.0 metres from 69 metres.

Greg Smith, VP Exploration, stated, “We are thrilled with the success of inaugural drilling on some of the largest gold anomalies we have identified at Enchi. Both drilling at Tokosea and Sewum South, two prospective early-stage targets on the property, have identified several new areas of gold mineralization with strong results in both near surface oxide and sulphide mineralization. This first pass drilling tested gold mineralization to an average vertical depth of only 75 metres and identified a number of mineralized zones with higher-grade core structures with further potential from follow-on drilling along strike and at depth. We have only just scratched the surface of the gold potential at Enchi. The 90,000-metre drill program underway continues to prove out the significant multi-million ounce potential across this district scale property.”

