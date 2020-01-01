Newcore Gold makes two greenfield discoveries at Enchi, Ghana

24 mins ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Newcore Gold Ltd. [NCAU-TSXV; NCAUF-OTCQX] made two new gold discoveries from the 90,000-metre drill program under way at the 100%-owned Enchi gold project in Ghana, Africa. First pass reverse circulation drilling on two grassroots targets, Tokosea and Sewum South, intersected shallow oxide gold mineralization demonstrating the strong potential to delineate additional resource areas across the 216 km2 property.

Both Tokosea (central portion of Enchi) and Sewum South (southern end of Enchi) are previously undrilled gold targets with very large anomalous areas identified.

First pass discovery drilling at Sewum South and Tokosea tested gold mineralization to an average depth of only 75 metres. The Tokosea and Sewum South gold targets are each outlined on surface by a 6-km-long and 2-3-km-wide gold-in-soil anomaly.

Assays are pending from an additional 30 RC drill holes completed at Tokosea.

Drilling at Tokosea, located on the central portion of Enchi, intersected near-surface oxidized gold mineralization, including Hole TORC025 that intersected two mineralized zones, 3.52 g/t gold over 9.0 metres from 74 metres, including 7.36 g/t gold over 4.0 metres from 77 metres in the lower zone, and 1.15 g/t gold over 3.0 metres from 3 metres in the upper zone.

Hole TORC012 intersected 0.51 g/t gold over 27.0 metres from 4 metres, including 1.92 g/t gold over 5.0 metres from 23 metres.

Drilling at Tokosea also intersected gold mineralization to depth, into the upper portion of the sulphide mineralization, with results including Hole TORC012 that intersected a second structure in the sulphides with 1.73 g/t gold over 6.0 metres from 125 metres, including 4.35 g/t gold over 2.0 metres from 125 metres.

Hole TORC020 intersected 0.90 g/t gold over 12.0 metres from 74 metres, including 4.55 g/t gold over 2.0 metres from 76 metres.

Drilling at Sewum South, located at the southern end of Enchi, one of the largest previously undrilled targets identified on the project intersected multiple gold mineralized zones, including higher grade core structures, including Hole SWRC130 that intersected 0.95 g/t gold over 15.0 metres from 25 metres, including 2.31 g/t gold over 5.0 metres from 25 metres and a second zone of 1.50 g/t gold over 4.0 metres from 14 metres.

Hole SWRC121 intersected 0.53 g/t gold over 24.0 metres from 54 metres, including higher-grade structures of 1.09 g/t gold over 3.0 metres from 54 metres and 1.61 g/t gold over 2.0 metres from 69 metres.

Greg Smith, VP Exploration, stated, “We are thrilled with the success of inaugural drilling on some of the largest gold anomalies we have identified at Enchi. Both drilling at Tokosea and Sewum South, two prospective early-stage targets on the property, have identified several new areas of gold mineralization with strong results in both near surface oxide and sulphide mineralization. This first pass drilling tested gold mineralization to an average vertical depth of only 75 metres and identified a number of mineralized zones with higher-grade core structures with further potential from follow-on drilling along strike and at depth. We have only just scratched the surface of the gold potential at Enchi. The 90,000-metre drill program underway continues to prove out the significant multi-million ounce potential across this district scale property.”

 

-30-

 


Share this article

More Stories

U.S. Government Cites Graphite One’s Graphite Creek as the Largest Graphite Deposit in the United States

3 mins ago Resource World

Green River Gold Corp. intercepts 17.99% magnesium and 0.19% nickel over 10 meters at The Quesnel Nickel/Talc Project.

1 hour ago Resource World

Newmont’s Yukon gold project gets green light

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Can block caving tap the immense deep resources in the Golden Triangle?

4 hours ago Resource World

Cabral Gold adds fifth drill rig at Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil

3 days ago Staff Writer

Zacatecas Silver upsizes financing to $18 million

3 days ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

U.S. Government Cites Graphite One’s Graphite Creek as the Largest Graphite Deposit in the United States

3 mins ago Resource World

Newcore Gold makes two greenfield discoveries at Enchi, Ghana

24 mins ago Staff Writer

Green River Gold Corp. intercepts 17.99% magnesium and 0.19% nickel over 10 meters at The Quesnel Nickel/Talc Project.

1 hour ago Resource World

Newmont’s Yukon gold project gets green light

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Can block caving tap the immense deep resources in the Golden Triangle?

4 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.