Newrange drills 14.85 g/t gold over 9.15 metres at Pamlico, Nevada

Newrange Gold Corp. [NRG-TSXV; NRGOF-OTC; X6C-FSE] announced that hole P20-82 in the Merritt Zone of the Pamlico Project intersected near surface oxide gold mineralization averaging 14.85 g/t gold and 3.57 g/t silver over the 9.15 metres from 53.35 to 62.50 metres. This mineralized zone contained a high-grade core returning 34.11 g/t gold and 7.64 g/t silver and lies within a larger 32.01-metre interval assaying 4.74 g/t gold and 2.25 g/t silver from 44.21 to 76.22 metres.

Hole P20-82 also intersected a shallower zone of mineralization averaging 1.10 g/t gold and 3.67 g/t silver over the 9.15-metre interval from 22.86 to 32.01 metres. A second hole, P20-83, expanded this oxide gold mineralization to the southeast with an intercept from 4.57 to 10.67 meters averaging 0.484 g/t gold and 4.57 g/t silver. Hole P20-82, in particular, expands the footprint of high-grade mineralization by filling in an important gap between adjacent holes P17-03, 18 and 32.

Newrange is expanding the drill pattern in this and other areas of the property, including step-outs on hole P17-10, the highest grade hole in the company’s 2017 program that contained multiple high-grade intercepts including 6.1 metres averaging 97.94 g/t gold.

Road construction will commence shortly to drill test the upper Good Hope Mine at a similar rhyolite/latite contact zone where underground channel sampling has identified consistent high-grade results, including 40 metres averaging 13.89 g/t gold and 71.19 g/t silver in the 5690 level of the mine as announced May 14, 2020.

The company is also conducting follow-up drilling of hole P20-65 that returned 4.6 metres of 0.535 g/t gold from surface with additional highly anomalous gold mineralization at depth in Gold Box Canyon as discussed in the company’s press release September 20, 2020. Similar rhyolite / latite contact zones are exposed throughout the canyon and have been heavily prospected by artisanal miners in the past with production evident in three separate series of mine workings.

Located 12 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada, along US Highway 95, the project has excellent access and infrastructure, a mild, year-round operating climate and strong political support from Mineral County, one of the most pro-mining counties in the pro-mining state of Nevada. The Pamlico Project covers the historic Pamlico group of mines, as well as the nearby Good Hope, Gold Bar and Sunset mines.

