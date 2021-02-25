NexGen Energy closes $150-million bought deal financing

Share this article















NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE-TSX, NYSE American] closed its previously announced bought deal financing. Pursuant to the Offering, the company issued 33.4 million common shares of the company at a price of $4.50 per common share for gross proceeds of approximately $150-million. NexGen has granted the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,010,000 common shares.

The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp., and including Eight Capital, Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Sprott Capital Partners LP, and PI Financial Corp., collectively the Underwriters.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including the continued development of the Rook I Uranium Project, and general working capital

The company filed a preliminary short form prospectus on February 25, 2021 and an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus (the A&R Preliminary Prospectus) on February 26, 2021.

The company filed a final short form prospectus (together with the Preliminary Prospectus and the A&R Preliminary Prospectus, the Prospectuses) on March 8, 2021. The Prospectuses were filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Prospectuses were also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the company’s Registration Statement in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States.

NexGen owns a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan, including a 100% interest in Rook I, location of the Arrow Deposit discovered in February 2014 which is in development.

