Nexus Gold drills 55.5 metres of 1.00 g/t gold at Red Lake

Nexus Gold Corp. [NXS-TSXV; NXXGF-OTC; N6E-FSE] reported additional assay results from the recently completed Phase 1 drill program at the 100%-owned McKenzie gold project, located in Red Lake, northwestern Ontario.

The final seven holes drilled in this program were testing targets identified by the company in its 2019 surface prospecting programs. Drilling continued to intersect narrow intercepts in the one-to-four-gram-per-tonne Au range, as per historic and recent drilling by the company, but also resulted in the discovery of a particular mineralized zone that has now produced longer intersections of greater than 50 to 100 metres in length.

Drill hole MK-20-008 returned a significant intercept of 117.5 metres of 0.62 g/t gold, including 55.5 metres of 1.00 g/t gold, which also includes intercepts of 6 metres of 2.37 g/t gold, 2 metres of 4.28 g/t gold and 9 metres of 1.14 g/t gold, among others.

Drill hole MK-20-007, approximately 25 metres east of hole MK-20-008, returned anomalous gold grades of 0.36 g/t gold over 117 metres, including notable intercepts 9.4 metres of 1.26 g/t gold, 4 metres of 1.13 g/t gold, and 1.5 metres of 4.64 g/t gold.

“This is extremely exciting, as our exploration program has identified a second style of gold mineralization on the McKenzie property,” said vice-president of exploration Warren Robb. “These disseminated, near-one-gram gold intercepts more closely resemble the type of mineralization being explored by Premier Gold at the Hasaga Project, located to the southeast of our project ground. The deposits at Hasaga are estimated to host over one million ounces at just under a one-gram gold average. This, coupled with the earlier reported intercepts of 13 g/t gold over three metres in hole 6, suggests that there is a strong potential for economic mineralization occurring in the St. Paul’s Bay region of our claims,” continued Robb.

