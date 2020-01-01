Nexus Gold drills 55.5 metres of 1.00 g/t gold at Red Lake

12 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Nexus Gold Corp. [NXS-TSXV; NXXGF-OTC; N6E-FSE] reported additional assay results from the recently completed Phase 1 drill program at the 100%-owned McKenzie gold project, located in Red Lake, northwestern Ontario.

The final seven holes drilled in this program were testing targets identified by the company in its 2019 surface prospecting programs. Drilling continued to intersect narrow intercepts in the one-to-four-gram-per-tonne Au range, as per historic and recent drilling by the company, but also resulted in the discovery of a particular mineralized zone that has now produced longer intersections of greater than 50 to 100 metres in length.

Drill hole MK-20-008 returned a significant intercept of 117.5 metres of 0.62 g/t gold, including 55.5 metres of 1.00 g/t gold, which also includes intercepts of 6 metres of 2.37 g/t gold, 2 metres of 4.28 g/t gold and 9 metres of 1.14 g/t gold, among others.

Drill hole MK-20-007, approximately 25 metres east of hole MK-20-008, returned anomalous gold grades of 0.36 g/t gold over 117 metres, including notable intercepts 9.4 metres of 1.26 g/t gold, 4 metres of 1.13 g/t gold, and 1.5 metres of 4.64 g/t gold.

“This is extremely exciting, as our exploration program has identified a second style of gold mineralization on the McKenzie property,” said vice-president of exploration Warren Robb. “These disseminated, near-one-gram gold intercepts more closely resemble the type of mineralization being explored by Premier Gold at the Hasaga Project, located to the southeast of our project ground. The deposits at Hasaga are estimated to host over one million ounces at just under a one-gram gold average. This, coupled with the earlier reported intercepts of 13 g/t gold over three metres in hole 6, suggests that there is a strong potential for economic mineralization occurring in the St. Paul’s Bay region of our claims,” continued Robb.


Share this article

More Stories

Americas Gold raises $39.4 million in bought deal financing

12 hours ago Resource World

Key shareholders back Int’l Tower Hill’s Alaska gold plan

12 hours ago Resource World

Fortuna Silver Mines set for Argentina gold pour

1 day ago Resource World

Orosur Mining up 39% on Newmont option news

1 day ago Resource World

Kodiak hits 282 metres of 1.16% CuEq at B.C. project; shares up 60%

1 day ago Resource World

Benchmark Metals drills 31 metres of 3.89 g/t AuEq at Lawyers Project

1 day ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Americas Gold raises $39.4 million in bought deal financing

12 hours ago Resource World

Key shareholders back Int’l Tower Hill’s Alaska gold plan

12 hours ago Resource World

Nexus Gold drills 55.5 metres of 1.00 g/t gold at Red Lake

12 hours ago Resource World

Fortuna Silver Mines set for Argentina gold pour

1 day ago Resource World

Orosur Mining up 39% on Newmont option news

1 day ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.