Nexus Gold updates Dakouli 2 exploration plans, Burkina Faso

Share this article

Nexus Gold Corp. [TSXV-NXS; OTCQB-NXXGF; FSE-N6E] provided a corporate update regarding its plans to return to the Dakouli 2 Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

The Dakouli 2 property is a 9,800-ha gold project with several established zones of mineralization. Gold is situated from near surface to 200 metres in depth, with the majority of the significant drill intercepts in the 100-metre range. The company recently paid taxes on the property and intends to raise sufficient capital in the near term to begin multiple follow-up work programs during the remainder of the 2024 calendar year.

“Dakouli has proven to be a highly prospective gold target,” said Milad Zareian, CEO. “With gold showing strong gains now is the time for Nexus to get back to developing what is a superb exploration project. West Africa holds some the planet’s most prolific gold endowments, and Dakouli is located on the one of the more prolific greenstone belts. We’re excited about gold’s recent rise and we believe now is the perfect time to ramp up our operations in West Africa,” continued Zareian.

In late 2020 the company conducted a reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the 98-km2 concession consisting of 2,914 metres of exploratory drilling. The first-ever drill program on the property was designed to test several areas that have returned either high gold values from rock samples or coincidental soil geochemical and geophysical anomalies proximal to artisanal workings (“orpaillages”).

Significant results were encountered in several holes, including drill hole DKL-20-RC-007 that returned 4.83 g/t gold over 20 metres, including 14.51 g/t Au over 6m and and 39.6 g/t over 2m.

DKL-20-RC-009 returned 1.61 g/t Au over 10m, including 4.11 g/t Au over 2m. DKL-20-RC-010 returned 1.89 g/t Au over 8m, including 6.54 g/t Au over 2m.

In addition, several holes returned lengthy intercepts of sub-one gram gold, including DKL-20-RC-006 which returned 0.59 g/t Au over 18 metres, DKL-20-RC-017, which returned 0.91 g/t Au over 10m, and DKL-20-RC-002 which returned 0.64 g/t Au over 16 metres.

In the summer of 2021, the company returned to Dakouli to conduct a 2,000-metre follow up Diamond Drill program. Results from this program expanded upon the earlier RC drill results with several significant intercepts:

DKL-21-DD-001 returned 0.95 g/t Au over 23m, including 1.01 g/t Au over 15m; 1.46 g/t Au over 7m, including 4.87 g/t Au over 1m and 6.88 g/t Au over 1m.

DKL-21-DD-002 returned 1.90 g/t Au over 28m, including 10.87 g/t Au over 4m, including 15.1 g/t Au over 1m, and 17 g/t Au over 1m; 1.43 g/t Au over 10m, including 10.6 g/t Au over 1m .

DKL-21-DD-008 returned 0.86 g/t over 17m, including 1.18 g/t Au over 12m and 2.19 g/t Au over 6m. Drilling has so far primarily been confined to a small section in the upper northeastern portion of the concession ground.

The Dakouli 2 exploration permit is a nearly 100 km2 gold exploration property located approximately 100 km north of the capital city Ouagadougou. Situated on the Goren greenstone belt, Dakouli is proximal to Nordgold’s Bissa Mine, and is bisected by the gold-bearing Sabce shear zone.

In late 2018 company geologists conducted a comprehensive ground reconnaissance program to the west and south of the main orpaillage (artisanal zone) and identified new near surface workings being exploited by artisanal miners. Rock samples collected from these new zones contained various concentrations of visible gold, including coarse nuggety samples.

Follow up work outlined an anomalous zone extending some 500 metres west from the sample zones. Based on those results the company initiated a 150-line-km soil geochemical survey covering the northern half of the Dakouli 2 property. This survey identified three prominent gold geochemical trends.

The primary gold trend parallels the Sabce fault zone and extends for approximately 10 km in a northeast-southwest direction and bisects the property from the northeast corner of the property to its western boundary. The Sabce fault hosts multiple deposits including Nordgold’s 3.4M oz Bissa Mine, located approximately 25km east of the Dakouli ground.

Two secondary gold trends which extend for approximately 6.5 km each are oriented in a northwest to southeast direction and bisect the primary trend. All three gold geochemical trends are coincidental to geophysical trends identified from the national regional airborne geophysics.

Nexus Gold has a focus on precious metals in proven global mining jurisdictions. The company’s primary asset is the Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, Burkina Faso.

Share this article