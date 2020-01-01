Nickel Creek drills 3.45 metres of 3.85% nickel at Nickel Shäw, Yukon

Share this article















Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. [NCP-TSX; NCPCF-OTCQB; P94P-FSE] reported initial results from its 2021 drilling and geophysics program which concluded during August, 2021, at the 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project, 317 km northwest of Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, Canada.

The drilling component of the program comprised 12 holes totalling 1,257 metres. The 2021 holes tested electromagnetic (EM) target conductors identified from the 2020 time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) survey. Conductors were ground checked and historical exploration data were reviewed to prioritize 2021 drill targets.

Near-surface massive sulphide nickel-copper mineralization was encountered in five of six holes. Results from a further six holes as well as platinum group metal analytical results remain outstanding.

Highlights

Massive sulphide intervals were intersected grading 1.22% to 3.85% and 0.92% to 2.77% copper over 1.0 to 4.3-metre intervals in five of six holes drilled from the Arch 1 drill pad. Disseminated and massive sulphide significant intervals grading 0.43% to 1.41% nickel and 0.25% to 0.69% copper over 12.4 to 23.7-metre intervals in six holes. Near-surface massive sulphide mineralization is at shallow depths of 23 to 64 metres.

“It is very exciting to receive confirmation that we have intersected multiple, near-surface hits of high-grade massive nickel-copper sulphide mineralization along our 18-kilometre ultramafic intrusive in close proximity to the historic Wellgreen deposit,” said Stuart Harshaw, president and CEO. “We look forward to defining the extent and potential of this zone to help advance the Nickel Shaw project to become a world-class nickel sulphide mine.”

Nine holes were drilled from two drill pads in the Arch area and three holes were drilled on targets in the Burwash area.

This year’s drilling on the Arch target intersected significant massive to semi-massive sulphide in five holes drilled from the Arch 1 drill pad. Grades up to 3.85% nickel and 1.37% copper over 3.45 metres were returned. Disseminated sulphide along with net-textured, blebby and interstitial sulphide variably occurs above the high-grade zones with combined massive sulphide and disseminated intervals grading up to 1.41% nickel and 0.55% copper over 11.95 metres. Analytical results from three holes drilled from the Arch 2 drill pad (ASD21-007-009) and the three holes drilled at Burwash are pending.

Upon completion of the drilling, four holes at Arch were surveyed by borehole EM along with three surface lines.

Sulphide mineralization at Arch occurs at the base of an outcropping ultramafic sill (Arch sill) that is centred 4 km west-northwest of the Wellgreen deposit. The sill is approximately 100 metres thick and dips subparallel to the slope at 55-75 degrees to the south-southwest.

