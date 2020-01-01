Norsemont drills 1.57 g/t AuEq over 170 metres at Choquelimpie, Chile

Share this article

Norsemont Mining Inc. [NOM-CSE; NRRSF-OTC; LXZ-FSE] reported the third tranche of results from its 2021 maiden diamond drilling program at the Choquelimpie high sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project in northern Chile.

Highlights include Hole MV21-009 that returned notable intercepts that include long gold-silver intervals that remain open along strike and to depth, as well as near-surface oxide, that expand the known footprint of mineralization in the Choque pit area. These included 170 metres grading 1.35 g/t gold, 18.3 g/t silver, (1.57 g/t gold equivalent – AuEq); 47 metres of 0.56 g/t gold and 15 metres of 0.84 g/t gold, 8.4 g/t silver (0.94 g/t AuEq) as oxide.

The third batch of analytical results for the program have been received from Andes Analytical Laboratories and correspond to diamond drill holes MV21-001, MV21-007 and MV21-009.

Marc Levy, CEO, commented, “This exciting drill hole, MV21-009 beneath the Choque Pit is potentially transformational for the company. The 170-metre interval grading 1.57 g/t AuEq remains open along strike and at depth. The fact that precious metals grades increase to 1.92 g/t AuEq in the lower 100 metres of this hole along with the presence of copper mineralization supports our thesis of potential porphyry gold-copper mineralization beneath this hole. Similarly, we need additional drill testing to determine what our new porphyry discovery at Vizcacha looks like at depth. In both locations we have demonstrated significant mineralization extends beyond historic drilling, to depths of at least 300 metres vertically below surface.”

MV21-009 was sited to test for extensions of mineralization to the southeast and beneath the Choque Pit. Notable mineralised intervals include 15.0 metres of near-surface oxide gold followed by 170.0 metres of highly significant gold-silver mineralisation.

Drillhole MV21-001 was planned to test for extensions of the hydrothermal breccias seen in the Vizcachas pit to the north and to depth. Mineralization occurs as sulphides of pyrite (plus or minus enargite-galena-sphalerite) with gold grades open in all directions.

MV21-007 was sited to extend mineralisation between the Intermedio pit and the open mineralisation intercepted in historic drillhole R144 (69m of 2.76 g/t Au, 21.9 g/t Ag). The alteration and mineralisation, which returned sporadic intercepts, is interpreted as being typical of the peripheral “halo” to the high-grade zones seen in the Intermedio Pit.

John Currie, VP of Exploration, stated “These new diamond drilling results continue to provide us with highly significant gold and silver grades over broad intervals and to depth in the Choque Pit area, below historic drilling. The upside potential of the Choquelimpie epithermal deposit is becoming better understood and this knowledge in combination with the discovery of proximal porphyry-style mineralisation, suggests excellent exploration potential going forward. Now, we await the final tranche of assay results from the drilling, and the results of surface mapping and sampling of the Vizcacha Porphyry.”

In the Q4 2021 drill campaign Norsemont completed 10 diamond drill holes for a total of 3,144.1 metres.

Norsemont Mining owns a 100% interest in the Choquelimpie gold-silver project in northern Chile, a previously permitted gold and silver mine. Choquelimpie has over 1,710 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure, including roads, power, water, camp and a 3,000 TPD mill

