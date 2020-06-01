North Arrow completes Naujaat bulk sampling program

Share this article















North Arrow Minerals Inc. [NAR-TSXV; NHAWF-OTC] has completed field collection of a 2,000-tonne bulk sample at its Naujaat diamond project, near Repulse Bay, Nunavut.

Ken Armstrong, president and CEO, commented: “Bulk sample collection from the Q1-4 kimberlite is now complete, with field crews having delivered 2,500 bulk sample bags of kimberlite to our laydown near the community of Naujaat. At approximately 2,000 tonnes, the 2,500 bags represent the high end of our anticipated tonnage range for the program and we look forward to loading the sample onto the annual Naujaat sealift in September for shipment to the processing laboratory.”

Armstrong continued: “We estimate the cost to collect and transport the sample from Q1-4 to the Naujaat laydown at approximately $2.3-million. This efficient program highlights the cost effectiveness of evaluating the Q1-4 kimberlite by taking advantage of its location on tidewater with excellent opportunities for local employment and accommodations.”

Sample processing and diamond recovery are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. Diamonds recovered from the sample are intended to confirm the size distribution and character of an important population of potentially high-value, fancy yellow to orange yellow diamonds found in the Q1-4 deposit.

The $5.6-million bulk sample program is financed by partner Burgundy Diamond Mines, as part of a June 1, 2020, option agreement under which Burgundy may earn a 40% interest in the Naujaat project by financing the current bulk sample program.

The Naujaat project is located near the community of Naujaat, Nunavut. A total of eight kimberlite pipes have been identified within the project as well as several laterally extensive kimberlite dike systems. The Q1-4 kimberlite, located just 7 km from the company’s laydown near the community, is the largest and most diamondiferous of the kimberlites discovered to date and hosts an important, potentially high-value, population of Type IaA-Ib fancy coloured, yellow to orange yellow diamonds. At 12.5 hectares in surface area, Q1-4 hosts an estimated inferred mineral resource of 26.1 million carats total diamond content in 48.8 million tonnes of kimberlite with average plus 1 DTC total diamond content of 53.6 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) extending from surface to a depth of 205 metres. Delineation drilling of Q1-4 suggests significant potential to expand the resource at depth with the deepest drill hole terminating in kimberlite at a depth of 376 metres.

