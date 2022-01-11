Northern Lights, Reyna Silver report Nevada silver assays

Share this article

Northern Lights Resources Corp. [NLR-CSE, NLRCF-OTCQB] on Wednesday announced impressive assay results from a jasperoid rock sampling project completed at the Medicine Springs Silver project in Nevada that the company is exploring in a joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp. [RSLV-TSXV].

Medicine Springs hosts Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) mineralization exposed at a very high level, marked by well-developed multi-stage northeast-southwest trending jasperoid-barite veins within an area of approximately 6.0 kilometres by 6.0 kilometres.

These veins extend well beyond the area of historic small-scale mining and very shallow drilling. So Reyna sampled them systematically to determine if a mineralization centre or centres could be defined.

Systematic sampling (657 samples) of these veins throughout a 6.0 by 6.0-kilometre area returned very strong results for silver with 37 samples returning over 66 g/t silver. Two samples returned assays of over 1,000 g/t silver. Assays for lead, zinc, and copper showed anomalous results along a prominent northeast-south trending structural network.

“Jasperoids typically mark a geochemically-zoned shell around many CRDs worldwide,’’ said Peter Megaw, Chief Exploration advisor with Reyna Silver. “This sampling program appears to have narrowed us down to an area with consistently high metals values where we will focus some additional fieldwork, leading to an aggressive drill program, which we hope to permit and drill in 2022,” he said.

“The results of this selective sampling program are some of the best I’ve ever seen from CRD jasperoids. They appear to support our thesis that what we see at Medicine Springs is high-level leakage from a multi-stage mineralization centre at depth.’’

Medicine Springs contains numerous surface and underground mine workings that produced around 160 tonnes of lead, 800 kilogram of zinc and 500 kilograms of silver between 1910 and 1956

Reyna Silver follows industry standard procedures for rock-chip sampling for exploratory geochemical analysis. Rock chip samples generally weigh between 1.0 and 3.0 kilograms. Samples were submitted to the certified ALS Global facility in Elko, Nevada, where the entire sample was crushed to 70% passing less than 2.0 millimetres, then 250 grams were rotary split and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns.

The pulps were shipped to ALS Global in Vancouver, B.C., for analysis.

Reyna’s principal properties are the Guigui and Batopilas projects in Chihuahua, Mexico. Guigui covers the interpreted source area for the Santa Eulalia CRD District and Batopilas covers most of Mexico’s historically highest-grade silver system.

Under an earn-in deal, the company has an option to acquire 80% of the Medicine Springs property from Northern Lights.

On January 11, 2022, Reyna Silver shares closed at 77 cents and now trade in a 52-week range of $1.35 and 55 cents. Northern Lights closed at $0.03 and trades in a 52-week range of $0.085 and $0.025.

The Medicine Springs property consists of 149 unpatented mineral claims, covering 1,189 hectares.

