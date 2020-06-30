Northern Vertex intercepts high grade mineralization of 21.8 gpt gold & 211.48 gpt silver, over 6.1 meters, including 69.3 gpt (2.02 oz) gold & 716 gpt silver over 1.5 meters, at Moss Mine, Arizona

Share this article















High-Grade Ruth Vein Adjacent to Open-Pit Intercepts 15.2 Meters of 9.11 gpt Gold and 85.99 gpt Silver Including 6.1 Meters of 21.8 gpt Gold & 211.48 gpt Silver; and 1.5 Meters of 69.3 gpt Gold (2.02 ounces of Gold) & 716 gpt Silver, HIGH GRADES TYPICAL OF ORE SHOOTS MINED IN THE OATMAN DISTRICT

Emerging Discovery at West Oatman; Drilling Intercepts of 53.3 Meters of 0.81 gpt Gold & 14.77 gpt Silver

Significant Gold Grades Intercepted on Strike and 1.2 Km West of Current Open pit

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the “Company” or “Northern Vertex”) is pleased to announce initial results from the multi-phase drilling and resource expansion program (the “Program”) underway at the Moss Mine in NW Arizona. Drilling has successfully intercepted high-grade gold and widespread district scale mineralization within a 2-kilometer radius of mining operations. The Moss Mine land holdings are contained within Arizona’s historic Oatman Mining District, recognized for its numerous high-grade gold discoveries.

Ken Berry, President & CEO stated: “We are very pleased to report high-grade gold results and widespread gold and silver mineralization from our current drilling and resource expansion program at Moss. Importantly, results from the Gold Bridge and Ruth Vein areas underscore the potential for the unification of the west and center pits and expansion of the center pit to the south to incorporate the former producing, high-grade Ruth Vein. Moreover, results within the West Extension show good continuity to the current resource with sporadic higher-grade intersections along a strike-length of more than 1.2 kilometers. We believe continued drilling within this area has the potential to add significant gold ounces to the Moss Mine Resource. Results at West Oatman show excellent potential for both high-grade and bulk tonnage mineralization. This area is considered as a prime target for a maiden resource and expansion of active operations as the emerging West Oatman trend is only two kilometers south of the active leach pad.”

Initial results from Northern Vertex’s drill campaign, follows three consecutive quarters of increased gold production and record revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 at the Moss Gold Mine (see news release dated July 14, 2020). To date, the Company has completed 54 holes from its ongoing drill program totaling 6,902 meters, and has received results from 34 holes highlighted by the following drilling information:

High-Grade Gold Intercepted in Ruth Vein in Close Proximity to Moss Open pit

Hole AR20-286R returned 15.2 meters of 9.11 gpt gold and 85.99 gpt silver including 6.1 meters of 21.8 gpt gold and 211.48 gpt silver and 1.5 meters of 69.3 gpt gold (2.02 ounces of gold) and 716 gpt silver within; (estimated true width is calculated to be 85% of the drilled intercept).

including and and within; (estimated true width is calculated to be 85% of the drilled intercept). Hole AR20-255R returned 3.0 meters of 3.73 gpt gold and 22.85 gpt silver.

Resource Expansion within the 5.6Km Mineralized Moss Vein

Hole AR20-251R returned 6.1 meters of 0.93 gpt gold in the West Extension area, representing significant mineralization on strike and 1.2 km to the west of the current boundary of the Moss open-pit

in the West Extension area, representing significant mineralization on strike and 1.2 km to the west of the current boundary of the Moss open-pit Holes AR20-246R intercepted 21.3 meters of 0.57 gpt gold and AR20-248R returned 25.9 meters of 0.5 gpt gold indicating extensive mineralization at Gold Bridge, located in the pillar between the Center pit and the West pit

and AR20-248R returned indicating extensive mineralization at Gold Bridge, located in the pillar between the Center pit and the West pit Hole AR20-253R in Midwest returned intercepts of 45.7 meters of 0.323 gpt gold and 1.21 gpt silver; 4.6 meters of 0.442 gpt gold and 1.53 gpt silver; 3.0 meters of 1.182 gpt gold and 0.7 gpt silver and 4.6 meters of 0.539 gpt gold and 0.76 gpt silver. Hole AR20-253R, located in Midwest, was drilled into disseminated mineralization over a wide area for which insufficient information is available at this stage to determine deposit characteristics and true width of the intercept.

Emerging Discovery to Feed Hub & Spoke Production Model

Hole AR20-259R at the West Oatman intercepted 53.3 meters of 0.81 gpt gold and 14.77 gpt silver including 10.7 meters of 2.22 gpt gold and 55.13 gpt silver. Currently there is insufficient information to determine the true width of the intercept.

Drilling Discussion and Assay Results Overview

The Program continues with two reverse circulation drill rigs, which are expected to remain on the property until October 2020. The Program has focused on several high-priority exploration targets, which include:

Ruth Vein: a high-grade gold vein with historic production, which runs parallel to the Moss Mine open pit

a high-grade gold vein with historic production, which runs parallel to the Moss Mine open pit Gold Bridge Zone : mineralized area between the Center and West pits

: mineralized area between the Center and West pits West and Midwest Extensions : 1.7km mineral trend adjacent to current operations and on strike with the Moss Vein

: 1.7km mineral trend adjacent to current operations and on strike with the Moss Vein West Oatman : 3km mineral trend located approximately 2km south from the Moss mineral trend

: 3km mineral trend located approximately 2km south from the Moss mineral trend Eastern Extension: 1.5-kilometer mineral trend adjacent to current Moss Mine Operations

The Ruth Vein

The Ruth Veinis a former producing high-grade vein subparallel to the Moss Vein and dipping north back towards the Moss Vein. An objective of the 2020 drill program is to find high-grade ore shoots within the Ruth Vein and to test the downdip intersection of the Ruth and Moss veins, with the goal of developing higher grade resources and expanding the pit to the south. The Ruth Vein outcrops less than 500 feet south of the Center open-pit boundary. Current drilling demonstrates continuous down-dip gold mineralization from a surface outcrop for at least 260 feet longitudinally and to at least 215 feet below the surface. Eight holes have been completed to date, testing the strike and depth of the Ruth Vein with assays having been received for three holes and are provided in the table below.

Gold Bridge Zone

Gold Bridge lies between the Center pit (active mining) and the West pit (active pioneering) and previously was considered a waste pillar. Drilling is designed to infill the gap in previous drilling, with the objective of proving continuous mineralization between the two planned pits to add gold ounces to the Moss resource and facilitate combining the pits into one. In addition to intersecting significant and consistent tonnage above cut-off grade, drilling in this area has shown significant stockwork veining up to 500 feet into the Moss Vein hanging wall with gold grades up to 1.86 gpt. Several holes drilled to the south showed gold mineralization continuing at depth. Assays have been received for 6 of 16 holes drilled in the Gold Bridge Zone, with the results presented in the table below.

The West Extension

TheWest Extensionof the Moss Vein is a 1.7 kilometer-long zone of vein and stockwork veining along the Moss structure west of the West Pit. Numerous vein stockworks have been observed in outcrop in the area and there is potential to add significant tons and gold ounces to the Moss mine resource in this area. To date, only the first 1.2 kilometers of observed strike length have been tested.

Hole AR20-253R was drilled furthest to the west into stockwork veining at the Midwest Extension. Several holes were drilled between AR20-253R and the current mining operations including one hole at the Mordor Vein, and two widely spaced wildcat holes along the mineralized corridor. Significant assay results are presented in the table below.

West Oatman Prospect

The West Oatman prospectis a vein and breccia system situated 2.5 kilometer south of the Moss Mine. Shallow drilling of the target by Northern Vertex in 2017 encountered 8 to 20-meter-thick sections of mineralization with several high-grade internal zones (up to 12 gpt gold). One deeper hole, AR20-259R was completed by the Company to test thick mineralization previously drilled by Reynolds Metals in 1992. This hole encountered a very thick section of medium grade with a high-grade core. Significant assay results for drilling completed in 2020 at the West Oatman prospect are presented in the table below.

Eastern Extension

The Eastern Extension is a continuation of the Moss Vein to the east of the current mining operations. Only shallow drilling has been completed to date and returned results of only narrow low-grade mineralized intervals within the Moss Vein structure near surface. Two additional exploration drill holes were completed in the Far East Extension which targeted the intersection of the New York and Moss Veins in areas not previously drilled. It is presumed that the collar locations were in a non-mineralized portion of the vein, and ore shoots have the potential to exist at depth and along strike.

Moss Detailed Drill Results:

Click the following link to view: Drill Plan Map, Plan Map of Cross Sections and Cross Sections for Holes AR20-286R, 255R, 256R & 268R. Click here to view: further drill information such as azimuth and dip

Location Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(m) Length

(ft) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) Ruth AR20-255R 42.67 57.91 140 190 15.24 50 1.11 6.85 including 53.34 56.38 175 185 3.0 10 3.73 22.85 AR20-256R 57.91 79.25 190 260 21.3 70 0.6 4.05 including 67.05 70.1 220 230 3.1 10 1.95 10.55 AR20-265R 57.95 61 190 200 3.1 10 0.57 0.25 AR20-266R 67.1 71.68 220 235 4.6 15 0.57 0.57 AR20-268R 47.275 67.1 155 220 19.8 65 1.55 7.06 including 57.95 65.58 190 215 7.6 25 3.35 15.0 AR20-286R 36.6 51.8 120 170 15.2 50 9.11 85.99 including 38.125 44.23 125 145 6.1 20 21.8 211.48 39.65 41.18 130 135 1.5 5 69.3 716 Location Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(m) Length

(ft) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) Gold Bridge AR20-245R 0.00 10.67 0 35 10.67 35 0.447 5.90 38.10 44.20 125 145 6.10 20 0.568 10.65 80.83 88.39 265 290 7.56 25 0.674 6.18 100.58 118.87 330 390 18.29 60 0.552 13.59 AR20-246R 0.00 21.34 0 70 21.34 70 0.569 8.20 including 13.72 16.76 45 55 3.04 10 1.343 28.05 131.06 137.2 430 450 6.10 20 0.611 13.30 AR20-247R 10.67 21.33 35 70 10.66 35 0.370 4.41 51.81 56.39 170 185 4.58 15 0.389 7.74 74.67 91.44 245 300 16.77 55 0.438 5.69 100.58 111.25 330 365 10.67 35 0.445 3.97 including 108.20 111.25 355 365 3.05 10 0.828 4.95 AR20-248R 0.00 25.91 0 85 25.91 85 0.498 7.67 19.81 24.38 65 80 4.57 15 1.102 18.70 AR20-249R 6.10 10.67 20 35 4.57 15 0.449 1.90 33.53 60.96 110 200 27.43 90 0.395 5.63 including 48.77 56.39 160 185 7.62 25 0.572 10.12 AR20-250R 22.86 42.67 75 140 19.81 65 0.381 5.06 AR20-267R 10.67 16.76 35 55 6.10 20 0.723 0.80 24.38 28.96 80 95 4.57 15 0.399 0.57 39.62 47.24 130 155 7.62 25 0.409 1.14 AR20-270R 6.10 22.86 20 75 16.8 55 0.523 1.09 including 6.1 10.67 20 35 4.6 15 1.440 2.13 67.05 73.15 220 240 6.1 20 0.828 23.35 96.075 99.13 315 325 3.1 10 0.370 0.90 AR20-271R 0 6.1 0 20 6.1 20 0.570 0.65 61 68.63 200 225 7.6 25 0.763 8.18 including 64.05 65.58 210 215 1.5 5 1.898 4.70 AR20-272R 7.625 13.73 25 45 6.1 20 0.356 0.85 AR20-273R 0 4.575 0 15 4.6 15 0.578 4.53 32.025 44.23 105 145 12.2 40 1.045 3.00 including 32.025 35.08 105 115 3.1 10 2.722 5.60 85.4 100.7 280 330 15.3 50 0.353 0.82 AR20-274R 0 3.05 0 10 3.1 10 0.460 2.40 32.025 35.08 105 115 3.1 10 0.577 0.70 48.8 61 160 200 12.2 40 0.412 1.10 AR20-275R 33.55 54.9 110 180 21.4 70 1.11 25.84 including 42.7 50.33 140 165 7.6 25 2.47 60.24 AR20-276R 0 24.4 0 80 24.4 80 0.37 2.23 including 0 4.575 0 15 4.6 15 0.72 6.9 AR20-279R 19.825 25.93 65 85 6.1 20 0.69 1.08 including 21.35 22.88 70 75 1.5 5 1.46 1.2 AR20-280R 4.575 15.25 15 50 10.7 35 0.98 5.11 including 7.625 12.2 25 40 4.6 15 1.74 7.0 67.1 122 220 400 54.9 180 0.43 7.33 including 73.2 89.98 240 295 16.8 55 0.39 3.78 including 102.18 114.4 335 375 12.2 40 0.87 17.74 Location Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(m) Length

(ft) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) West Extension AR20-251R 12.19 18.29 40 60 6.1 20 0.93 3.65 53.34 77.72 175 255 24.4 80 0.36 1.21 AR20-252R No Significant Intersection AR20-253R 15.24 60.96 50 200 45.7 150 0.32 1.21 including 22.86 32 75 105 9.1 30 0.44 2.13 68.58 73.15 225 240 4.6 15 0.44 1.53 94.49 97.53 310 320 3.0 10 1.18 0.7 114.3 118.9 375 390 4.6 15 0.54 0.76 AR20-254R 32 44.2 105 145 12.2 40 0.37 3.26 including 42.67 44.19 140 145 1.5 5 1.08 11.4 94.49 118.9 310 390 24.4 80 0.4 0.84 including 109.73 118.9 360 390 9.1 30 0.66 0.72 Location Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(m) Length

(ft) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) West Oatman AR20-259R 68.58 121.9 225 400 53.3 175 0.81 14.77 including 91.44 102.1 300 335 10.7 35 2.22 55.13 including 100.58 102.1 330 335 1.5 5 9.78 275 RC Holes Completed with No Significant Results Location Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(m) Length

(ft) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) Mid East Ext AR20-257R No Significant Intersection Mid East Ext AR20-258R No Significant Intersection East Ext AR20-260R No Significant Intersection East Ext AR20-261R No Significant Intersection East Ext AR20-262R No Significant Intersection East Ext AR20-263R No Significant Intersection East Ext AR20-264R No Significant Intersection

Hole AR20-286 Detailed Drill Results:

SAMPLE ID From

(m) To

(m) From

(ft) To

(ft) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) AR20-286_ 115-120 35.1 36.6 115 120 0.011 0.5 AR20-286_ 120-125 36.6 38.1 120 125 0.732 1.3 AR20-286_ 125-130 38.1 39.7 125 130 9.39 110.1 AR20-286_ 130-135 39.7 41.2 130 135 69.3 716 AR20-286_ 135-140 41.2 42.7 135 140 5.33 16.7 AR20-286_ 140-145 42.7 44.2 140 145 3.114 3.1 AR20-286_ 145-150 44.2 45.8 145 150 0.828 6.3 AR20-286_ 150-155 45.8 47.3 150 155 0.415 1.2 AR20-286_ 155-160 47.3 48.8 155 160 0.356 1 AR20-286_ 160-165 48.8 50.3 160 165 0.302 1.1 AR20-286_ 165-170 50.3 51.9 165 170 1.312 3.1 AR20-286_ 170-175 51.9 53.4 170 175 0.194 0.3 AR20-286_ 175-180 53.4 54.9 175 180 0.158 0.4 AR20-286_ 180-185 54.9 56.4 180 185 0.043 0.3 AR20-286_ 185-190 56.4 58.0 185 190 0.112 0.5 AR20-286_ 190-195 58.0 59.5 190 195 0.275 0.4 AR20-286_ 195-200 59.5 61.0 195 200 3.081 8.5 AR20-286_ 200-205 61.0 62.5 200 205 0.897 0.6 AR20-286_ 205-210 62.5 64.1 205 210 0.084 0.3 AR20-286_ 210-215 64.1 65.6 210 215 0.564 0.6 AR20-286_ 215-220 65.6 67.1 215 220 0.103 0.2 AR20-286_ 220-225 67.1 68.6 220 225 0.258 0.2

QA/QC

Samples of drill cuttings were collected by the drilling crew using a wet rotary splitter to ensure a representative sample of each five-foot interval. Field notes were recorded for each sample documenting what was sampled and how the sample was taken. Samples were collected in bags with a sample tag inserted and delivered to a secure on-site location prior to pick-up by Skyline Labs, a commercial laboratory in Tucson, Arizona. Skyline Labs is an ISO 9001:2008 qualified assay lab that uses and makes available internal assaying controls. Quality control consisted of one certified gold standard, one blank, and one duplicate sample inserted into every 20 samples submitted to Skyline Labratories.

At the lab, rock samples are dried, crushed and pulverized to 85% passing through a 200-mesh sieve. The pulps are assayed for gold using a 30 g split, Fire Assay (FA) and Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Over limit assays for both gold and silver (10 gpt for gold and 100 gpt for silver) were rerun using a gravimetric procedure. Rejects and pulps are stored at Golden Vertex’s warehouse in Bullhead City for future reference.

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information contained in this news release has also been reviewed and verified by Mr. Joseph Bardswich, P.Eng., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person (“QP”) for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 (Disclosure Standards for Mineral Projects).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. is focused on low cost gold and silver production at its 100% owned Moss Mine in NW Arizona. The Company has experience across all areas of operations, mine development, exploration, acquisitions, and financing of mining projects. With operations at the flagship Moss Mine achieving commercial production the Company intends to consolidate additional producing or near-term production gold assets within the Western US. Through mergers and acquisitions Northern Vertex’s corporate goal is to become a mid-tier gold producer.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN VERTEX

“Kenneth Berry”

President & CEO

For further information, please visit www.northernvertex.com or contact Investor Relations at: 604-601-3656 or at 1-855-633-8798

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains statements about our future business and planned activities. These are “forward-looking” because we have used what we know and expect today to make a statement about the future. Forward-looking statements including but are not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work and analyses. Forward-looking statements usually include words such as scheduled, may, intend, plan, expect, anticipate, believe or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, actual events and results could be substantially different because of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business or events that happen after the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. As a general policy, we do not update forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws and regulations. US investors should be aware that mining terminology used for Canadian mineral project reporting purposes differs significantly from US terminology.

